Sanibel Island’s Store Documentary
Sanibel Island’s Store traces the journey of a family, a small business, and an island determined to rebuild and thrive after Hurricane Ian in 2022. The worst storm to hit the beloved Florida island in a century, Ian caused catastrophic damage. The film highlights the resiliency of Bailey’s General Store, established in 1899, as the family business rebuilds for the third time after Ian. Sanibel Island’s Store chronicles the enduring spirit of islanders as rising seas and stronger storms threaten their vulnerable barrier island.
Copyright:
A production of WGCU Public Media 2024