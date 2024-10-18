StoryCorps Fort Myers: A couple shares remembrances of a friend

The StoryCorps Mobile Tour returned to Fort Myers in February 2024 to record meaningful conversations with people in Southwest Florida about their lives.

Each Monday, we’re highlighting some of the compelling stories from our fellow Southwest Florida residents.

In this installment, we hear Cornelius “Neil” Cahill and his wife, Linda Cahill, share remembrances of their friend, Harry Snyder, who has since passed, but who lived independently well into his 90s.

In this installment, the Cahills share one of Harry’s stand-out stories about his experience as a combat veteran during World War II involving a talented pig named Tojo.

Transcript:

JOHN DAVIS, HOST: Each Monday, we're featuring conversations recorded through the StoryCorps mobile tour stop in Fort Myers earlier this year. Today, we hear Neil and Linda Cahill share remembrances of their friend Harry, who lived, and lived independently well into his 90s. In this installment, the Cahills share one of Harry's standout stories about his experience as a combat veteran during World War II involving a talented pig named Tojo.

LINDA CAHILL: I met him in my Presbyterian Church. He often sat behind me in a row that he could lean forward and he could ask me questions, make me laugh, give me candy; just generally, be as rambunctious as a little kid. Now, he was in his 90s when I first met him, and the first thing he said was, “Your slip is showing.” And I said, “What?!” And, you know, I had a pantsuit on. So, then he thought that was funny, so he started laughing. And other times he tapped me on the shoulder, and he’d say “Wasn't that the greatest hymn?” and he was just a man who lived his life joyfully, and I just grew to love him. And so, we often talked after church, and he did as much as he could for himself, even down to trying to mow his own lawn, you know? He was a tall, slender man full of jokes and happiness, and he loved to unwrap candies during the service so he could pass me one. And I just was charmed by him totally. And so one day he hadn't come to church, and I became concerned.

NEIL CAHILL: Well, Linda came home and she said “Harry wasn't at church today.” So she inquired to members of the church, said “What's with Harry?”

“Well, Harry's won't be coming to church anymore. His health is poor.” So, that afternoon we went over and saw Harry, and of course, Linda made him a great supper. And we now felt Harry was living by himself, very independent, didn't want to be in a home, but he was alone. So, basically every day we visited Harry. Harry and I are both veterans, but big difference is he was a combat veteran during World War II. So a lot of combat in the Pacific being a Marine. So one day, I'm asking Harry about his experiences in the Pacific, and he told me a very, very interesting story. Harry with a small number of Marines landed on a very small island off the main island of Bougainville that was not occupied by the Japanese. They were surprised to see a domestic pig with 12 piglets. The Marines immediately started to dig foxholes. The deeper, the better. When the signal alert was sounded, the Japanese were already bombing their positions, which gave them very little early warning. All the pigs were killed, except one: a small pig from the litter the Marines named Tojo. The fighting continued for every day. Harry noticed that two minutes before the alarm was sounded, Tojo ran for the nearest foxhole. Tojo, with the hearing of a pig, heard the enemy planes before the alarm was sounded. Tojo now became the early warning system. When he ran for a foxhole, Harry jumped in right behind him. Very few Marines were killed because of Tojo. Well, Tojo, the hero and mascott became the best fed taken in South Pacific, maybe the world. Obviously, Tojo put on a lot of weight, but still could run the 100-yard dash, along with excellent hearing. Eventually, the campaign was over and the Marines would move to the next island. They built a crate, and when they left Bougainville, they took their secret mascot with them. Tojo was free to wander. You don't put your early warning system in a cage. One day, someone said, “Has anyone seen Tojo?” He was gone. Maybe he found a girlfriend. Harry Snyder lived to be almost 100 years old in Lehigh Acres. He was independent; Did his own cooking. Lynn and I visit Harry and listen to his stories as often as we can. He had a great sense of humor. We always came away laughing.

LINDA: Harry was a very memorable person. We'll never forget him, because he was truly loving, and that's the way to live your life.

DAVIS: That was Linda and Neil Cahill sharing memories of their late friend Harry. Their conversation was recorded in Fort Myers through the StoryCorps mobile tour. This is WGCU News.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.