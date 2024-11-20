Help Your Child Be a Kind Friend

We moved across the country shortly before my oldest child entered first grade. As she waited at the bus stop on the first day of school, another child walked up and said, “Do you want to sit with me on the bus?”

Years later, my daughter still remembers that bus ride. It was a small kindness that made a big difference. And it didn’t happen by accident. When I turned to thank the girl’s mom, she shared that they had practiced the bus ride invitation together in advance. Her thoughtful parenting helped her child include others.

I remind my kids to look for others who might need a friend or a helping hand, particularly at the start of a new school year. I want to raise kids who include the child sitting alone at recess, smile at younger students in the hallway, and include everyone. I also know that it takes practice. Teaching kids about friendship is a good place to start.

To learn more about the four strategies to help our kids become more inclusive: