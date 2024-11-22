University of Texas, MIT and others announce free tuition for some undergraduates

Nearly half a dozen institutions of higher education separately announced plans this week to make tuition free for undergraduates who meet certain income requirements, reflecting a growing nationwide effort to make college more affordable.

The schools span states from Massachusetts to New Mexico, and include some of the country's leading universities. They all announced their initiatives within days of each other. And while the specific financial requirements for current students applicants vary between schools, all are slated to take effect in fall 2025.

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology in Cambridge, for example, says undergraduates with family income below $200,000 can attend tuition free starting next year, up from its current threshold of $140,000. It said in its announcement that 80% of American households meet the updated threshold.

"The cost of college is a real concern for families across the board, and we're determined to make this transformative educational experience available to the most talented students, whatever their financial circumstances," said President Sally Kornbluth. "So, to every student out there who dreams of coming to MIT: Don't let concerns about cost stand in your way."

Nearly 2,000 miles away, the University of Texas System announced that undergraduates at any of its nine academic institutions whose families make $100,000 or less will receive free tuition and fees.

"To be in a position to make sure our students can attend a UT institution without accruing more debt is very important to all of us, and as long as we are here, we will continue our work to provide an affordable, accessible education to all who choose to attend a UT institution," Kevin Eltife, chairman of the Board of Regents, said in a statement.

The average college sticker price — which covers tuition and fees before scholarships and other aid are factored in — increased by about 5.5% for private schools and roughly 2.3% for public schools in the 2024-2025 academic year, according to U.S. News and World Report.

The average in-state cost of tuition and fees to attend a public college this year is $11,011, compared to $24,513 for out-of-state students. The average cost for private colleges is $43,505.

The flurry of announcements comes as a growing number of Americans seem to be questioning whether college is worth the cost.

This year saw a drop in freshman enrollment and a rise in acceptance rates, at least at some schools — a sign that young people may have less interest in going to college these days.

A 2023 Pew Research Center survey found that only one in four U.S. adults say it's extremely or important to have a four-year college degree in order to get a well-paying job these days, while only 22% say the cost of getting a four-year college degree is worth it even if someone has to take out loans.

Americans owe some $1.6 trillion in student loans as of June of this year, a 42% increase from a decade ago, according to Pew Research Center. Thirty-six percent of adults under 40 who have at least a four-year college degree have outstanding student loan debt.

President Biden's efforts at student loan relief remain largely tied up in the courts, and the future of federal forgiveness is even more uncertain under the incoming administration of President-elect Donald Trump.

Free tuition is one way that some colleges may be trying to win over wary would-be applicants. All of the institutions that announced free tuition this week acknowledged the high cost of college, and the role they can play in making it more accessible.

Here's a look at the initiatives:

Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)

MIT says tuition will be free for students whose families make less than $200,000 a year.

And for those whose families make less than $100,000, "parents can expect to pay nothing at all toward the full cost of their students' MIT education" — meaning the school will cover not only tuition but housing, dining, fees and an allowance for books and personal expenses. That threshold will rise from $75,000 this year.

MIT says the average cost of attending without financial aid is about $86,000, though most students pay a median annual cost of $12,938.

The school is one of only a handful in the U.S. that does not consider applicants' ability to pay as part of its admissions process — one of a number of steps it says it is taking to make an MIT education more accessible.

"With the need-based financial aid we provide today, our education is much more affordable now than at any point in the past, even though the 'sticker price' of MIT is higher now than it was when I was an undergraduate," said Stu Schmill, dean of admissions and student financial services who was a member of the class of 1986.

The University of Texas system

The UT system will cover tuition and fees for undergraduates whose families make $100,000 or less, after its board voted to send $35 million — from endowment distributions and other resources — directly to all nine of its universities.

In their announcement, officials said this move makes the UT system "the first in Texas, and one of the few in the U.S., to offer such a sweeping financial aid benefit." It's one of the largest state university systems in the country, with more than 256,000 students enrolled at its academic and health institutions.

Eligible students must be Texas residents, enroll full-time in undergraduate programs and apply for applicable federal and state financial aid.

Officials describe this week's announcement as just the latest step in their effort to ensure that "every qualified Texan who aims to earn a bachelor's degree from a UT institution can do so, regardless of financial circumstances."

In 2019, the Regents set up an endowment to cover tuition and fees at UT Austin for in-state students from families making up to $65,000. In 2022, they expanded that program to all UT academic institutions.

Carnegie Mellon University

Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh says students from families earning less than $75,000 annually will be able to attend tuition free starting in 2025 thanks to its new CMU Pathway Program.

Additionally, students from families earning less than $100,000 annually will "have the opportunity to pursue their studies without the burden of federal student loans."

Eligible students are new and returning undergraduates who are either U.S. citizens or permanent residents and whose families have typical assets for their income, officials say.

"We want every student who has earned a spot at CMU to be able to join us and thrive regardless of their family's financial resources or socioeconomic status," said President Farnam Jahanian. "The CMU Pathway Program represents our greatest investment so far in realizing this powerful vision."

The university said it has increased its investment in undergraduate financial aid from $76 million in 2015 to $141 million in 2024, and that the percentage of CMU students with federal loans has dropped from 52% in 2019 to 28% in 2024.

St. John's College

St. John's College — the third-oldest college in the country, with campuses in Annapolis, Md., and Santa Fe, N.M. — says it will soon cover tuition for students from families who make $75,000 or less.

"U.S. citizens and permanent residents who submit the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA), show total income of $75,000 or less, and have typical assets are guaranteed to receive institutional and federal grants equal to or greater than the cost of freshman year tuition," officials announced this week.

Those grants will remain the same after freshman year unless income or assets change, they added. Students may also receive grants, loans and work study opportunities to reduce the cost of housing and food, depending on individual financial need.

The college previously raised more than $326 million to lower tuition by a third in 2018 — undergraduate tuition for this academic year costs $39,356.

"St. John's has benefited from the unwavering commitment of our alumni and friends," said St. John's College Santa Fe President J. Walter Sterling. "Their generous philanthropic support has been decisive in sustaining the excellence and integrity of our academic programs and extending the scholarships needed to open the door wide to students from all walks of life."

Brandeis University

Brandeis University in Waltham, Mass., announced a new financial aid initiative called The Brandeis Commitment.

Starting next fall, incoming students from families with total incomes of less than $75,000 annually will receive total grants and scholarships covering their full tuition, while those from families earning less than $200,000 annually will receive grants and scholarships totaling 50% of their tuition.

Tuition for the current academic year is about $67,000, according to the university.

In its announcement, Brandeis said students don't need to fill out an extra application for the program — they will be considered for it when they submit their financial aid applications.

The program is not available to returning, international and graduate students, though Brandeis stresses it will continue to meet 100% of demonstrated need for all current and future students.

"The Brandeis Commitment will provide more clarity for prospective students and families who want to have a better sense of the aid they will receive before they apply," said Jennifer Walker, dean of admissions.

