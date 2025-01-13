What's onstage at area theaters during the week of Jan. 13

Five shows open around Southwest Florida this week , there are previews for a world premiere, while eight other shows continue their runs this week.

Courtesy of Players Circle Theatre / Players Circle Theatre When the Ivy League college of his choice passes over their only son for a less qualified minority student, his parents' personal ambition collides with their progressive values, with convulsive results.

“Admissions” [Players Circle Theatre]: Ripped from the pages of today’s headlines, “Admissions” is a dramedy about liberal parents desperate to get their children into an Ivy League school. The play follows Sherri Rosen-Mason, the head of the admissions department at a New England prep school, as she fights to diversify the student body. Alongside her husband, the school’s headmaster, they’ve largely succeeded in bringing a stodgy institution into the 21st century. But when the Ivy League college of his choice passes over their only son for a less qualified minority student, personal ambition collides with progressive values, with convulsive results. ”Admissions” received the 2018 Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Play and the 2018 Outer Critics Circle Award for Outstanding New Off-Broadway Play. Hear John Davis' interview of "Admissions" Director Robert Cacioppo and actors Carrie Lund Cacioppo and Harvey Evans on Gulf Coast Life. This week’s performances are Wednesday, Jan. 15 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Jan. 16 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Jan. 17 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Jan. 18 at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday at 3 p.m. For tickets, visit https://playerscircletheater.com/series/admissions/ or call 239-800-3292.

Courtesy of Broadway Palm Dinner Theatrel / Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre Taxi driver John Smith has two families who know nothing about the other's existence ... then his son from one family begins dating his daughter from the other in 'Caught in the Net.'

“Caught in the Net” [Off Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre]: The sequel to “Run for Your Wife” finds taxi driver John Smith still keeping his two families living separately, both blissfully unaware of each other. However, his teenage son from one family and daughter from the other have met online and made a love connection! The situation spirals hysterically out of control as John tries to juggle the truth. Show opens Tuesday, Jan. 14 at 7:30 p.m. Performances continue Wednesday, Jan. 15 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Jan. 16 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Jan 17 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Jan. 18 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Jan. 19 at 7 p.m. [Lunch service begins at 11:30 a.m. for matinees, with dinner service beginning at 5:30 p.m. for evening performances.] For tickets visit https://broadwaypalm.com/shows/caught-in-the-net/ or call 239-278-4422.

Courtesy of Gulfshore Playhouse / Gulfshore Playhouse "Dial M for Murder" opens at Gulfshore Playhouse on Tuesday, Jan. 14.

“Dial M for Murder” [Gulfshore Playhouse]: Tony Wendice, a gold-digging retired English pro tennis player, believes he has concocted the perfect crime to take revenge on his adulterous wife and wealthy socialite, Margot. But when his carefully laid plan goes awry, everyone gets caught in a twisted web of blackmail, passion, and revenge. A fresh take on the edge-of-your-seat mystery that inspired Alfred Hitchcock’s masterpiece, this suspense-filled story proves that a stunning thriller never goes out of style. Show opens Tuesday, Jan. 14 at 7:30 p.m. with performances continuing Wednesday, Jan. 15 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Jan. 16 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Jan. 17 at 7:30; Saturday, Jan. 18 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Jan. 19 at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. For tickets, visit https://www.gulfshoreplayhouse.org/buy-tickets/5549/18201 or call 239-261-7529.

Courtesy of Venice Theatre / Venice Theatre 'Don't Touch That Dial' opens at Venice Theatre on Friday, Jan. 17.

“Don’t Touch that Dial” [Venice Theatre]: This world premiere by the creator of “The Marvelous Wonderettes” is a nostalgic tribute to golden oldie TV show melodies in a wild musical gameshow-within-a gameshow format. Runs 90 minutes without intermission. Opens Friday, Jan. 17 at 7:30 p.m., with performances continuing Saturday, Jan. 18 at 7:30 p.m. [SOLD OUT] and Sunday, Jan. 19 at 2 p.m. [SOLD OUT] For tickets, visit https://venicetheatre.org/events/dont-touch-that-dial/ or call 941-488-1115.

Courtesy of Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe / Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe August Wilson's Century-Cycle play 'Fences' opens Saturday, Jan. 18 at Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe.

“Fences” [Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe]: August Wilson had a massive impact on Broadway with his play “Fences,” the story of Troy Maxson, a responsible, yet otherwise flawed, black garbage collector in pre-Civil Rights America and a former star of the Negro baseball leagues. Troy now works as a garbage man in 1957 Pittsburgh. Excluded from the major leagues in his prime, Troy has grown increasingly bitter, and his anger and frustration take a toll on his wife, Rose, and his son, Cory, who now wants his own chance to play football professionally. In August Wilson's hands, Troy rises to the level of an epic hero. Deemed a "generational play," it mirrors the classic struggle of status quo, tradition, and age, versus change, innovation, and youth. Previews are Wednesday, Jan. 15 at 7:30 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 16 at 7:30 p.m. and Friday, Jan. 17 at 7:30 p.m. Show opens Saturday, Jan. 18 at 7:30 p.m. There is no show on Sunday, Jan. 19. For tickets, visit https://westcoastblacktheatre.my.salesforce-sites.com/ticket#/events/a0SRg000001O09ZMAS or call 941-366-1505.

Courtesy of Charlotte Players / Charlotte Players The characters in the comedy 'Four Old Broads' include a retired burlesque queen, a religious devotee, a sassy nurse and an ex-Elvis impersonator.

“Four Old Broads” [Charlotte Players]: Life has been anything but agreeable at Magnolia Place Assisted Living. The facility is home to a retired burlesque queen, a religious devotee, a sassy nurse, and an ex-Elvis impersonator who are all planning an escape. This week’s performances are Wednesday, Jan. 15 at 7:30 p.m. [SOLD OUT]; Thursday, Jan. 16 at 7:30 p.m. [SOLD OUT]; Friday, Jan. 17 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Jan.18 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Jan. 19 at 2 p.m. [SOLD OUT] For tickets, visit https://charlotte-players.ticketleap.com/four-old-broads/dates or call 941-255-1022.

Courtesy of Asolo Repertory Theatre / Asolo Repertory Theatre Although "Lady Molly at Scotland Yard" does not open until January 24, there are three previews this week at Asolo Repertory Theatre

“Lady Molly at Scotland Yard” [Asolo Repertory Theatre]: A new world premiere from prolific master of stage comedy Ken Ludwig (“Crazy for You,” “Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express”). You know Holmes and Watson. You know Nick and Nora. Now, meet Molly and Peg: two brilliant detectives from Scotland Yard. With bombs dropping over London, a simple murder investigation leads Molly and Peg deep into the British war effort and the top-secret code-breaking operation at Bletchley Park. Going undercover as cryptographers, they uncover a plot that will strike at the very heart of the United Kingdom, launching a high-octane, laugh-out-loud race against time. Saving the world has never been so much fun. Although the show does not open until Jan. 24, there are previews this week on Friday, Jan. 17 at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 18 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Jan. 19 at 7:30 p.m. For tickets, call 941-351-8000 or 800-361-8388 or visit https://www.asolorep.org/events/detail/ken-ludwigs-lady-molly-of-scotland-yard.

Courtesy of Marco Island Center for the Arts / Marco Island Center for the Arts Mitch Frank plays Barney Cashman for Arts Center Theatre in Neil Simon's 'Last of the Red Hot Lovers.'

“Last of the Red Hot Lovers” [Arts Center Theatre, Marco Island]: Barney Cashman, the play's protagonist, is a 47-year-old man who, despite being “happily married,” is feeling the weight of a midlife crisis. A successful businessman, father of three, and well-established in his life, Barney realizes that the word that best sums up his existence is “nice.” So he decides to bridge his midlife malaise by having an affair. Hilariously uncomfortable moments ensue. For a preview on WGCU, listen/read here. This week’s performances are Wednesday, Jan. 15 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Jan. 16 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Jan. 17 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Jan. 18 at 3 p.m.; and Sunday, Jan. 19 at 3 p.m. For tickets, visit https://www.marcoislandart.org/the-last-of-the-red-hot-lovers/ or call 239-394-4221.

Courtesy of Florida Repertory Theatre / Florida Repertory Theatre Florida Rep's "Lucky Stiff' features a different celebrity corpse each performance.

“Lucky Stiff” [Florida Repertory Theatre]: The stage is set for hilarity in this offbeat musical-murder-mystery-farce. When hapless English shoe salesman Harry Witherspoon learns he’s heir to a distant uncle’s fortune of rare diamonds, he’ll do anything to get his hands on the jewels – even if it means wheeling his uncle’s corpse around Monte Carlo for one last vacation. Meanwhile, a host of shady characters (including a jilted mob wife, a dogged do-gooder, and an optometrist) are hot on his trail! This week’s performances are Tuesday, Jan. 14 at 7 p.m.; Wednesday, Jan. 15 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Thursday, Jan. 16 at 7 p.m.; Friday, Jan. 17 at 2 p.m.; Saturday, Jan. 18 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; and Sunday, Jan. 19 at 2 p.m. For tickets, visit https://www.floridarep.org/show/lucky-stiff/ or call 239-332-4488.

Courtesy of TheatreZone / TheatreZone TheatreZone's 'Once' closes Sunday, Jan. 19.

“Once” [TheatreZone]: Guy is a heartbroken musician busking for coins on the streets of Dublin. Girl is a Czech immigrant with a complicated history and a broken vacuum cleaner. An unlikely couple, they find love in creating music together. TheatreZone Artistic Director Mark Danni says “Once the Musical” is a unique theatrical experience that will move you to laughter, to tears, and to a deep understanding of the particular joy of joining together in song. Go here for a preview of the show on WGCU. This week’s performances are Thursday, Jan. 16 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Jan. 17 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Jan. 18 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Jan. 19's closing 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. shows. There is a talkback after the Jan. 16 show. For tickets, visit https://theatre.zone/shows/#once or call 888-966-3352, x1.

Courtesy of Urbanite Theatre / Urbanite Theatre This regional premiere of 'Spaceman' is a weightless, full-sensory, surround-sound theatrical experience.

“Spaceman” [Urbanite Theatre]: Astronaut Molly Jennis (Terri Weagant) has embarked on an interplanetary expedition following her husband’s tragic, failed attempt to reach Mars. As the first to the Red Planet, she faces not only the dangers of solitude and the unknown frontier, but also the haunting reflections of her past decisions. This regional premiere of “Spaceman” is a weightless, full-sensory, surround-sound exploration of both the challenges of space travel and the uncharted future that awaits Molly at her Martian destination. For a preview on WGCU, listen/read here. This week’s performances: Wednesday, Jan. 15 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Jan. 16 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Jan. 17 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Jan. 18 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Jan. 19 at 2 p.m. [for which there are no tickets available]. For tickets, visit https://ci.ovationtix.com/34772/production/1204834 or call 941-321-1397.

Courtesy of Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre / Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 'The Buddy Holly Story' contains 20 of his hits including 'Maybe Baby'” 'Every Day,' 'Peggy Sue,' 'That’ll be the Day,' 'Oh Boy,' 'Rave On' plus Ritchie Valens’ 'La Bamba' and The Big Bopper's 'Chantilly Lace.'

“The Buddy Holly Story” [Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre]: More than 50 years after “the music died,” the story of this true rock and roll icon comes to life in this musical journey through Buddy Holly's impressive rise to fame. Holly’s original sound and dazzling talent are highlighted with live renditions of his greatest hits. You’ll be dancing in the aisles and cheering for more when you hear over 20 Buddy Holly hits including “Maybe Baby,” “Every Day,” “Peggy Sue,” “That’ll be the Day,” “Oh Boy,” “Rave On” plus Ritchie Valens’ “La Bamba” and The Big Bopper's “Chantilly Lace.” This week’s shows are Tuesday, Jan. 14 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, Jan. 15 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Jan. 16 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Jan. 17 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Jan. 18 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Jan. 19 at 7 p.m. [Lunch service begins at 11:30 a.m. for matinees, with dinner service beginning at 5:30 p.m. for evening performances.] For tickets, visit https://broadwaypalm.com/shows/the-buddy-holly-story/ or call 239-278-4422.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall Bradyn Parmelly and Peyton McCarthy play Robert Langdon and Sophie Neveu in 'The Da Vinci Code' at The Belle Theatre in Cape Coral

“The Da Vinci Code” [The Belle Theatre]: In this thrilling play, based on Dan Brown’s bestselling international phenomenon, Professor Robert Langdon is called to the Louvre in the dead of night, where he unwittingly becomes the center of a murder investigation. When cryptologist Sophie Neveu arrives at the scene, she alerts Robert that, not only is he being asked to solve the crime, but also he is also the prime suspect. Soon they are in a race against time to clear Robert’s name and decipher a labyrinthine code before a shocking historical secret is lost forever. From Paris to London and beyond, follow along with two of your favorite characters as they solve this pulse-racing mystery. For a preview on WGCU, listen/read here. Performances are Thursday, Jan. 16 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Jan. 17 at 7:30 p.m.; and Saturday, Jan. 18’s closing shows at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. For tickets, call 239-323-5533 or visit https://thebelletheatre.com/index.php/on-stage?view=article&id=154&catid=24.

Courtesy of The Naples Players / The Naples Players 'The Play That Goes Wrong' opens in the Kizzie Theatre at The Naples Players on Wednesday, Jan. 17.

“The Play That Goes Wrong” [The Naples Players]: Welcome to the opening night of the Cornley University Drama Society’s newest production, "The Murder at Haversham Manor," where things quickly go from bad to utterly disastrous. This 1920s whodunit has everything you never wanted in a show—an unconscious leading lady, a corpse that can’t play dead, and actors who trip over everything (including their lines). Nevertheless, the accident-prone thespians battle against all odds to make it through to their final curtain call, with hilarious consequences. Part Monty Python, part Sherlock Holmes, this Olivier Award–winning comedy is a global phenomenon. Show opens in the Kizzie Theatre on Wednesday, Jan. 15 at 7:30 p.m. with performances continuing Thursday, Jan. 16 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Jan. 17 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Jan. 18 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Jan. 19 at 2 p.m. For tickets, visit https://my.naplesplayers.org/overview/2810/ or call 239-263-7990.

Support for WGCU’s arts & culture reporting comes from the Estate of Myra Janco Daniels, the Charles M. and Joan R. Taylor Foundation, and Naomi Bloom in loving memory of her husband, Ron Wallace.

