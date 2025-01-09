Players Circle Theater tackles diversity, race, and privilege with its production of “Admissions”

Players Circle Theater in Fort Myers, this week, opened performances of playwright Joshua Harmon’s drama “Admissions.”

The play tells the story of ambitious high school senior, Charlie, and his parents Sherri and Bill, who are the admissions director and headmaster of a New England prep school. Charlie’s dream is to get into the prestigious ivy-league Yale University, but tensions mount when Harvey, who is white, doesn’t get in, and his best friend Perry, who is mixed-race, does get accepted, even though Perry’s not as academically industrious as Harvey.

His parents are proud of the work they’ve done at their boarding school to increase the student body’s diversity quotient, but the situation with their own son challenges the authenticity or extent of their proud liberal values.

“Admissions” is a highly celebrated contemporary work, having won both the Outer Critics Circle Award for Outstanding Off-Broadway play and the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Play in 2018.

We take a deeper diver into the play with Players Circle Theater co-founder and Artistic Director Bob Cacioppo, who also directs this production. We’re also joined by Players Circle Theater co-founder and producing artistic director Carrie Lund Cacioppo and actor Harvey Evans, who are both cast members in the show.

IF YOU GO:

Players Circle Theater’s production of “Admissions” runs through January 26 at: 13211 McGregor Blvd, Fort Myers, FL 33919

Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday performances are at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday matinee performances are at 3 p.m.