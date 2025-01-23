2024 Song of the Day Tribute to Sergio Mendes

Without Sergio Mendes’ perseverance, he might never have had his 60-year career. After a luke-warm American tour, Mendes decided to stay in the U.S., even though other members of his group returned to Brazil. His stubbornness paid off.

Mendes died September 5th in a Los Angles hospital from long Covid. He was 83.

Mendes thought he would be a classical pianist. That is until he heard a recording of Dave Brubeck and fell in love with jazz, according to his obituary. He was soon playing in jazz bands, which earned him a trip to the U.S.

Mendes was best known for bossa nova, often with a side of funk. His success in the U.S. was cemented when trumpeter and record producer Herb Alpert signed him with A&M records. Mendes added two female singers to his new group Brasil ’66.

By the late 1960s, Herb Alpert had helped the group earn three top 10 albums on the Billboard 200 and two top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart.

Mendes had many lulls throughout his career but always returned like a Phoenix. He toured with Frank Sinatra, and recorded with the Black Eyed Peas, John Legend, Pharrell Williams and others.

Our Song of the Day, “Mas Que Nada,” was his first American hit. Brazilian Jorge Ben originally wrote and recorded it. Mendes’ version reached 47 on the singles chart in 1966. Nearly 40 years later, his version with the Black Eyed Peas reached number six in England.

