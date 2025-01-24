Mango: The King of Fruits Documentary
PROGRAM CREDITS:
Film Crew:
Associate General Manager - Amy Shumaker
General Manager - Corey Lewis
Videographers:
Tom James
Joseph Lyshon
Andrea Melendez
Amanda Inscore Whittamore
Music Courtesy of:
The Shytunas
Sprout
Special Thanks:
- Greater Naples Chamber of COmmerce
- The Mango Factory
- FruitScapes Fruit Tree Nursery & Fruit Market
- Mango Men Homestead
- The Mango Board
- UF/IFAS Tropical Research and Education Center
- The Community of Pine Island
Copyright:
A production of WGCU Public Media 2024