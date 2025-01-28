Art enthusiasts can choose from five outdoor art festivals the weekend of Feb. 1 & 2

This weekend, five outdoor art festivals take place in Southwest Florida.

On Saturday, February 1, Cambier Park in downtown Naples hosts the Naples Artcrafters Fine Art & Crafts Show.

Naples Art in the Park visits Fleischmann Park on February 1. Art in the Park is a Naples Art Institute event.

The 2nd Annual Uptown Naples Fine Art Festival takes place on Saturday and Sunday at the intersection of U.S. Hwy 41 and Laurel Oak Drive.

Bonita Springs ArtWalk at The Promenade at Bonita Bay will be held on Feb. 1 and 2. A number of artists will begin showing their works following setup on Friday, January 31, to take advantage of the evening dining crowds.

Courtesy of ArtFest Fort Myers / ArtFest Fort Myers ArtFest Fort Myers draws more than 90,000 people over the course of the two-day, three-night outdoor art fair.

Also opening Friday evening is ArtFest Fort Myers. Staged along the basin and amphitheater, Fort Myers’ premiere art festival draws 210 artists from across the country and nearly 100,000 patrons over the course of its two-and-a-half-day run.

The Naples Artcrafters Fine Art & Crafts Show runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Now in its 59th year, Naples Artcrafters group is committed to promoting excellence in arts and crafts and to supporting established artists, craftspersons and students by providing a venue for the display and sale of their work in a beautiful setting.

Cambier Park is located just a block and a half from historic Fifth Avenue South, placing this art fair within walking distance of trendy European boutiques, sidewalk cafes and iconic art galleries such as Call of Africa’s Native Visions Gallery, Shaw Gallery of Fine Art and Sheldon Fine Art. The show is also just three minutes by car from Gallery Row and the Third Street South Gallery District.

The Naples Artcrafters hold six fine art and craft shows each season. This is the fourth of six shows.

Art in the Park runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Dating back to 1957, Art in the Park is Naples’ oldest outdoor art fair. The first show had 37 exhibiting members and was held on the tennis courts in Cambier Park.

Since its inception, Naples Art in the Park has provided a platform for artists to showcase their work and is regarded as one of the first events of its kind in Naples.

Art in the Park events are limited to 50 booth spaces. With artists' tents nestled along park pathways and sidewalks, Art in the Park gives attendees the opportunity to meet participating local and regional artists and talk to them about their work in a casual setting.

Courtesy of Howard Alan Events / Howard Alan Events The 2nd Annual Uptown Naples Fine Art Festival takes place on Saturday and Sunday at the intersection of U.S. Hwy. 41 and Laurel Oak Drive.

The 2nd Annual Uptown Naples Fine Art Festival is a Howard Alan event.

The festival takes place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days.

Admission is free.

Visitors are invited to stroll amidst life-size sculptures, spectacular paintings, one-of-a-kind jewels, photography, ceramics and more from the local and national artists who are on site to discuss their inspirations and processes for each handmade work.

Bonita Springs ArtWalk at The Promenade at Bonita Bay is a Boulderbrook Productions event.

The festival takes place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days.

This boutique art fair is limited to no more than 39 artists.

ArtFest Fort Myers’ hours of operation are 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 31; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1; and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 2.

Courtesy of ArtFest Fort Myers / ArtFest Fort Myers At the VIP Opening Night Party, attendees get a preview of festival artist booths and front-row seats to “Symphony on the Sound,” an exceptional Pops Concert by Gulf Coast Symphony from 7 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. at the Caloosa Sound Amphitheater across from Luminary Hotel.

There is a VIP Opening Night Party on Friday night featuring appetizers provided by Bruno’s of Brooklyn, The Standard, The Pawnbroker, Sunqu Delights of Peru, and So Eventful.

The evening also includes a preview of festival artist booths and front-row seats to “Symphony on the Sound,” an exceptional Pops Concert by Gulf Coast Symphony from 7 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. at the Caloosa Sound Amphitheater across from Luminary Hotel.

ArtFest has an online gallery of the 210 artists exhibiting in the show, which you can visit at https://artfestfortmyers.com/artists-gallery/.

