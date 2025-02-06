Florida Repertory Theatre's 'Boca' a brand new, not-to-be-missed comedy

“Boca” is onstage at Florida Rep February 11 through March 2. This brand-new, not-to-be-missed comedy follows a group of retirees from the Northeast who – between tee times, bridge and Botox – can be found dishing gossip and living it up like they’re teenagers again.

Producing Artistic Director Greg Longenhagen described the comedy as “Grumpy Old Men” meets “Thelma and Louise” — set in a golf community in Boca Raton.

“It’s a series of vignettes or short scenes, very Neil Simon-esque in some of the writing,” Longenhagen said. “Jessica Provenz is the writer. She’s done a beautiful, beautiful job.”

Courtesy of Florida Repertory Theatre / Florida Repertory Theatre Jessica Provenz wrote the script for 'Boca' while she was undergoing cancer treatments, incorporating the laughs and situational comedy into her medical regimen.



Five veteran actors portray the play’s myriad characters, who will resonate with audiences.

“Anyone who lives in a gated community or any kind of HOA, they’re going to see characters here that they recognize,” Longenhagen said, laughing. “They’re going to be very, very familiar.”

Performances are Tuesdays through Sundays in the historic Arcade Theatre in Fort Myers.

Courtesy of Florida Repertory Theatre / Florida Repertory Theatre The Arcade Theatre between First and Bay Streets in downtown Fort Myers is home to Florida Repertory Theatre.

MORE INFORMATION:

Chris Clavelli directs a veteran cast consisting of Viki Boyle (Susan/Deann), Susan Cella (Janet/Iris), Susan J. Jacks (Louise/Elaine), William McNulty (Mo/Bruce) and Bruce Sabath (Marty/Robbie/Stan).

In all, the play consists of 12 short comedic vignettes. Each runs between three and 15 minutes. All 12 are unified by a common theme: people who come together as a community.

The play was commissioned in 2021 by Barrington Stage Company, where Provenz works as director of development.

In addition to “Boca,” Provenz’s playwriting credits include “A Wake on Chappaquiddick” (Cape Cod Theatre Project, New Georges, Irish Rep), “True Art” (Pioneer Theatre, Directors Company), “Andromeda” (Barrow Group, Berkshire Playwrights Lab) and “Better than Chocolate” (Juilliard). She has been a regular contributor to Berkshire Magazine. For New York Magazine, she wrote a feature about serving as Anthony Weiner’s policy director.

A two-time recipient of the Lecomte du Nouy Award for Emerging Playwrights, she received a B.S. from Northwestern University and was artist-in-residence at The Juilliard School.

Support for WGCU’s arts & culture reporting comes from the Estate of Myra Janco Daniels, the Charles M. and Joan R. Taylor Foundation, and Naomi Bloom in loving memory of her husband, Ron Wallace.



