New board elects President Trump chair of Kennedy Center

President Trump is the new chair of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, following through on a promise the president made last week . He posted the following on the social media platform Truth Social on Wednesday afternoon.

"President Donald J. Trump was just unanimously elected Chairman of the Board of the prestigious Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. The President stated, "It is a Great Honor to be Chairman of The Kennedy Center, especially with this amazing Board of Trustees. We will make The Kennedy Center a very special and exciting place!"

Trump was elected by a board that excluded the 18 Democratic appointees purged by the president last week. New board members, according to a statement from the Kennedy Center, include the Vice President's wife, Usha Vance as well as Susie Wiles, Dan Scavino, Allison Lutnick, Lynda Lomangino, Mindy Levine, Pamela Gross, John Falconetti, Cheri Summerall, Sergio Gor, Emilia May Fanjul, Patricia Duggan and Dana Blumberg.

In a statement sent to NPR marking her departure, former Kennedy Center president Deborah Rutter said, in part:

"The goal of the Kennedy Center has been to live up to our namesake, serving as a beacon for the world and ensuring our work reflects America. I depart my position proud of all we accomplished to meet that ambition. From the art on our stages to the students we have impacted in classrooms across America, everything we have done at the Kennedy Center has been about uplifting the human spirit in service of strengthening the culture of our great nation.

"I have been motivated my whole life by the fundamental values of America - freedom, equality, and a deep belief in the American dream. Core to our American experience is also artistic expression. Artists showcase the range of life's emotions - the loftiest heights of joy and the depths of grievous despair. They hold a mirror up to the world - reflecting who we are and echoing our stories. The work of artists doesn't always make us feel comfortable, but it sheds light on the truth.

"Much like our democracy itself, artistic expression must be nurtured, fostered, prioritized, and protected. It is not a passive endeavor; indeed, there is no clearer sign of American democracy at work than our artists, the work they produce, and audiences' unalienable right to actively participate."

Trump has boasted about never attending a performance at the country's national cultural center. He skipped the Kennedy Center Honors in 2018 , traditionally attended by sitting presidents. A few of that year's honorees had vocally criticized his leadership and politics, including the singer Cher and theater artist Lin-Manuel Miranda.

On Monday, a longtime ally, Richard Grenell, was named interim executive director.

For more than a decade, the Kennedy Center's board was led by philanthropist David M. Rubenstein, who had deferred retirement until next year and told the New York Times that he believed he was on friendly terms with the president. Until recently, the 36-member board was notably bipartisan, with members split equally between Republicans and Democrats. Several had been appointed by President Biden shortly before he stepped down; they included former White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and his longtime aide and advisor, Mike Donilon.

Board members are appointed to six-year terms, and typically, those terms are fulfilled. The Kennedy Center's leadership addressed the legality of Trump's actions in a statement on Friday.

"Per the Center's governance established by Congress in 1958, the chair of the board of trustees is appointed by the center's board members," it said. "There is nothing in the center's statute that would prevent a new administration from replacing board members; however, this would be the first time such action has been taken with the Kennedy Center's board."



Copyright 2025 NPR