This weekend's art festivals are in Punta Gorda, Sanibel Island and Estero

There are three outdoor art festivals this weekend in Southwest Florida.

Courtesy of The Invitational at Punta Gorda / The Invitational at Punta Gorda Crowd at The Invitational at Punta Gorda along the Peace River

Gilchrist Park will be the site of The Invitational at Punta Gorda on February 15 and 16. This fine art and craft show features paintings, sculpture, jewelry, glass and wood in a beautiful Bayfront setting.

Courtesy of Sanibel-Captiva Rotary Club / Sanibel-Captiva Rotary Club Lay-out of 2025 Sanibel-Captiva Fine Arts & Crafts Festival

On Sanibel, the Sanibel-Captiva Rotary Club will hold its 42nd annual President’s Day weekend Arts & Crafts Festival. More than 85 of the country’s most talented artists will set up booths at the Sanibel Community House on Periwinkle Way.

Courtesy of Howard Alan Events / Howard Alan Events The Coconut Point Art Festival showcases work by more than 200 artists.

In Estero, Howard Alan Events’ 19th Annual Coconut Point Art Festival showcases over 200 artists displaying sculptures, paintings, jewelry, photography and more.

MORE INFORMATION:

The Invitational at Punta Gorda is a boutique arts and crafts show that is limited to between 40 and 50 exhibitors.



The Invitational at Punta Gorda is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday.

The Invitational at Punta Gorda is a free event.

Courtesy of Sanibel-Captiva Rotary Club / Sanibel-Captiva Rotary Club The Sanibel-Captiva Arts & Crafts Festival began as a humble pancake breakfast featuring a few local artists more than 40 years ago has grown into one of Southwest Florida’s premier juried art shows.

The 19th Annual Coconut Point Art Festival will take place at 23181 Via Villagio Drive in Estero, Florida.

The festival is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days.

Courtesy of Howard Alan Events / Howard Alan Events This free, outdoor event has earned the reputation as “The Big One” because of the record crowds it attracts.

In addition to breathtaking art, festivalgoers can avail themselves of numerous retail and fine dining options.

This February event is ranked as one of the top fine art festivals in the country by Sunshine Artist Magazine.

Howard Alan Events & American Craft Endeavors is one of the most widely-recognized and highly-regarded names in the art festival industry. Howard, his wife and business partner Debbie, and their dedicated staff run 45 annual juried art shows and 40 craft shows each year out of their small office in Tequesta, Florida.

Coconut Point is a visually stunning community surrounded by several acres of lakes and boardwalks. Coconut Point is the place for people to shop, dine, work, gather and live with over 100 stores and 25 restaurants. The property has 1.2 million square feet of retail space, office condos and residential housing.

