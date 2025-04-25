More delays in the development of the historic McCollum Hall

A project to bring the historic McCollum Hall back to life hit another snag this week.

Earlier this week, the majority of Fort Myers City Council members voted "no" to give developers the $4.2 million they sought for the project development.

Council members Teresa Watkins Brown and Terolyn Watson were the "yes" votes. However, the other five council members and Fort Myers Mayor Kevin Anderson, are for developing McCollum, but requested more detail on how the money will be spent.

Attorney Sawyer Charles Smith represents the latest developers, Alexander Goshen and Cornerstone Strategic Partners LLC.

“It doesn’t deter us, it doesn’t stop us, this project needs to happen. And this project is going to happen. What’s next is what you heard the council instructed us to do is which is come back with a breakout of some numbers and we’ll do that," says Smith.

Long time Fort Myers resident and activist Gerri Ware was disappointed by the outcome.

“It’s just hard for us to get things, to get funding, it looks like for Dunbar. I hate to say it but it’s just the way I feel. What next now, I don’t know, we just have to see what’s going to happen," says Ware.

Former City Council member Johnny W. Streets Jr. says,

“Having been on the City Council for 17 years and have been in the city of Fort Myers all my life, I know what we can do and what we can’t do. I think there is a carefully orchestrated situation, not involving the council members because they are only going by what they’re told. But with our management and assistance management, I think we’ve got a problem," says Streets.

McCollum Hall was once a thriving hot spot for music, entertainment and commerce, on Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard in Dunbar. Ronald Mathews attended the City Council meeting. He’s a developer, but not a part of the McCollum restoration project and says he’s the "mayor of Dunbar." He agreed with the outcome and thinks the developers are asking way too much for what’s needed for the project.

“I think it’s a good decision and fair. Being from the community we want to see something happen, but not just anything. And what the city is saying is come back with a lesser number and we can make it work for you, but we need a lesser exact number. So they want to see it happen which is a good thing, but again will the community get the benefit from it?" says Mathews.

The City Council members plan to talk about the next steps at their budget workshop next week.