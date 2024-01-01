About WGCU

ADMINISTRATION & STAFF

Programs produced by WGCU Public Media for broadcast by others comply with the captioning quality standards embodied in Section 79.1(j)(2) of the rules of the Federal Communications Commission.

For a WGCU representative that can assist any person with disabilities with issues related to the content of the Public Files: Call 239-590-7071, or email svandevander@wgcu.org.

As a recipient of funding from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, WGCU Public Media makes available for your review its annual TV/FM Local Content and Service Report and Annual Financial Statements.

Also available for your review is the WGCU Annual Financial TV Report to the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and Annual Financial Radio Report to the Corporation for Public Broadcasting

CPB Annual Content Report

WGCU Public Media is a member-supported service of Florida Gulf Coast University. FGCU is governed by a Board of Trustees. The list of trustees is available at www.fgcu.edu/Trustees/members.asp.

Please click www.fgcu.edu/Trustees/meetings.asp for meeting times, agenda details and information regarding special accommodations.

The meeting agenda is posted seven days prior to each meeting. For more information call 239-590-1065.

WGCU is a member of the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network (FPREN), whose member stations stay on the air during serious weather events or other emergencies to keep citizens up to date on news and safety information.

WGCU’s broadcast programs, along with community and education initiatives, make public media vital to Southwest Florida. In addition, WGCU is reaching beyond its service area to the country and the world through its website and app.

WGCU DIVERSITY STATEMENT

WGCU as part of Florida Gulf Coast University is committed to establishing and maintaining an inclusive working and learning environment in which students, faculty, administrators, staff, curriculum, social activities, governance, and all other aspects of the campus life reflect a diverse, multi-cultural, and international worldview. Read Full Statement

