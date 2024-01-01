Administration and Staff
WGCU ADVISORY COUNCIL
The WGCU Advisory Council assists WGCU in realizing its mission and its long-range goals. The council communicates to and on behalf of listeners, viewers and subscribers; provides input concerning public broadcasting to governmental agencies and elected officials; and assists in WGCU engagement and fundraising activities.
Members:
- Lydia Black (Chair)
- Peter Sulick
- Mimi Chapin Gregory
- Howard K. Cohen
- Corey S. Lewis (Ex-officio)
- Shavon Chester
- Dr. Ben Machielse
- Joseph Mercurio
- Peter Smyth
WGCU EXECUTIVE TEAM
General Manager
Corey Lewis - 239-590-7072 or 7071 clewis@wgcu.org
Associate General Manager for Technology and Operations
Kevin Trueblood - 239-590-2380 ktrueblood@wgcu.org contact for reception issues
Associate General Manager, Business Partnerships & Corporate Investments
Scott Miller - 239-590-2345 samiller@wgcu.org
Associate General Manager, Membership and Campaign Strategy
Michelle Rhinesmith - 239-590-2351 mrhinesmith@wgcu.org
Director of Finance and Chief Financial Officer
David Duke - 239-590-2306 dduke@wgcu.org
Associate General Manager of Content
Amy Shumaker - 239-745-4520 ashumaker@wgcu.org
Executive Producer of Content
Pamela James - 239-590-2365 pjames@wgcu.org
WGCU Staff
Chief Engineer
Michael Stepp
239-590-2381 mstepp@wgcu.org contact for captioning issues
Member Services
239-590-2361 memberservices@wgcu.org
Development Director
Sara Jordan
239-590-2328 sjordan@wgcu.org
Development Director
Pedro Lora
239-590-2346 plora@wgcu.org
Leadership Circle
239-590-2514 WGCULeadershipCircle@wgcu.org
Engagement Coordinator
Anne Stavely
239-590-2329 astavely@wgcu.org
Managing Editor for News
Mike Braun
239-590-2378 mbraun@wgcu.org
Video Programming and Production Manager
David Oquendo
239-590-2349 doquendo@wgcu.org
FM Programming and Production Manager
Richard Chin Quee
239-590-2527 rchin@wgcu.org contact to schedule recording studio time
News story suggestions and tips
wgcunews@wgcu.org