Administration and Staff

Contact information for advisory council, executive team and staff.

WGCU ADVISORY COUNCIL

The WGCU Advisory Council assists WGCU in realizing its mission and its long-range goals. The council communicates to and on behalf of listeners, viewers and subscribers; provides input concerning public broadcasting to governmental agencies and elected officials; and assists in WGCU engagement and fundraising activities.

Members:

  • Lydia Black (Chair)
  • Peter Sulick
  • Mimi Chapin Gregory
  • Howard K. Cohen
  • Corey S. Lewis (Ex-officio)
  • Shavon Chester
  • Dr. Ben Machielse
  • Joseph Mercurio
  • Peter Smyth

WGCU EXECUTIVE TEAM

General Manager
Corey Lewis - 239-590-7072 or 7071 clewis@wgcu.org

Associate General Manager for Technology and Operations
Kevin Trueblood - 239-590-2380 ktrueblood@wgcu.org contact for reception issues

Associate General Manager, Business Partnerships & Corporate Investments
Scott Miller - 239-590-2345 samiller@wgcu.org

Associate General Manager, Membership and Campaign Strategy
Michelle Rhinesmith - 239-590-2351 mrhinesmith@wgcu.org

Director of Finance and Chief Financial Officer
David Duke - 239-590-2306 dduke@wgcu.org

Associate General Manager of Content
Amy Shumaker - 239-745-4520 ashumaker@wgcu.org

Executive Producer of Content
Pamela James - 239-590-2365 pjames@wgcu.org

WGCU Staff

Chief Engineer
Michael Stepp
239-590-2381 mstepp@wgcu.org contact for captioning issues

Member Services
239-590-2361 memberservices@wgcu.org

Development Director
Sara Jordan
239-590-2328 sjordan@wgcu.org

Development Director
Pedro Lora
239-590-2346 plora@wgcu.org

Leadership Circle
239-590-2514 WGCULeadershipCircle@wgcu.org

Engagement Coordinator
Anne Stavely
239-590-2329 astavely@wgcu.org

Director of Finance and Chief Financial Officer
David Duke
239-590-2306 dduke@wgcu.org

Managing Editor for News
Mike Braun
239-590-2378 mbraun@wgcu.org

Video Programming and Production Manager
David Oquendo
239-590-2349 doquendo@wgcu.org

FM Programming and Production Manager
Richard Chin Quee
239-590-2527 rchin@wgcu.org contact to schedule recording studio time

News story suggestions and tips
wgcunews@wgcu.org