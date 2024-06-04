UF program helps vets learn agriculture

A program based at the University of Florida helps train military veterans to work in agriculture. UF Professor of plant pathology Gary Vallad helped to start the program. In part, he says, it’s because farmers in this country are aging out and younger people are not going into farming.

“And at the same time, you know, we have this great resource in the state of Florida, that is we have a lot of veterans. And, you know, a lot of these folks, they're looking on what's going to be the next stage of their of their life,” says Vallad.

The statewide program is known as Veterans Florida Agriculture Program and consists of a 6-month work-study training that is funded, Vallad says, through the Department of Defense Skillbridge program.

Eric Autery, 46, is a veteran of both the Army and the Air Force. He graduated from the program nearly 5 years ago and was hired right away as an Agriculture Specialist at UF, where he has been ever since. He encourages others like him to try the program or just try farming on their own.

“I encourage every African American, and I’m saying this because I am one, to get back involved with it. Build one in your backyard, do one on the side of the house, whatever you want to do, and get involved, and participate, and believe me, you’ll love it,” says Autery.

Steven Smith, 54, a veteran of the Army, completed the training 3.5 years ago and is now the lead maintenance person at the training center. Smith says he learned a lot in the program.

“...when to fertilize, when not to fertilize, how much, what type, and then the pesticides and everything like that just so you get a good product at the end,” Smith said.

Vallad says about 85 percent of graduates are working in agriculture.

