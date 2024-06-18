From a church room to half of the U.S. the Fair Food program is expected to grow considerably

The Coalition of Immokalee Workers is expected to expand the portfolio of farms it monitors for human-rights abuses greatly as the U.S. government seeks to bring in more workers to address a labor shortage in the agricultural fields.

The Immokalee-based human rights organization was born in a borrowed church room 30 years ago when farmworkers began sharing stories of abuse in the fields.

Those shared tales led to demonstrations, to hunger strikes and eventually to the creation of the Fair Food Program. The program is a unique partnership between farmers, farmworkers and retail food companies to ensure the food we eat is ethically sourced.

The coalition and Fair Food Program are recognized internationally for combating human smuggling and modern-day slavery in the fields.

And now 27 new farms across thirteen states are expected to join the Coalition’s Fair Food Program — effectively doubling its scope and size.

“It is huge and it is quite a statement as far as the governments confidence in the worker driver responsibility and the Fair Food Program’s ability to extend much needed protections to a vulnerable workforce,” said Laura Germino, one of the founders of the Coalition.

Spurred by millions in incentives from the United States Department of Agriculture, the expansion will add thousands of workers into the fold of those protected by Fair Food Program. Last growing season some 25,000 workers were afforded protections under the program.

The program ensures workers get water, shade and bathroom breaks. It has zero tolerance for abuse. It also requires buyers pay an additional premium with the money — such as the one penny more per pound of tomatoes — being funneled down to the farmworker.

Eight farms already participating in the Fair Food Program are also receiving the USDA grants. These farms plus 27 new farms that will be associated Fair Food Program, will be getting nearly $16 million in federal grants.

Agricultural Secretary Tom Vilsack announced the agricultural support recently. The funds have also been earmarked for small and mid-size farms to address workforce needs and ethical recruitment of farmworkers on H2A visas.

The H2A program allows workers to lawfully enter the US for work. But there's been wide-spread abuses with this program.

“And because of the structural elements of the H2A program that make people particularly vulnerable — being tied to one employer, being susceptible to illegal recruitment fees, which are very prevalent — this program by the USDA acknowledged that vulnerability and gave increased incentives to growers that committed to stronger worker protections," Germino said. "And it is a very strong statement of faith in worker driven social responsibility programs to extend that protection.”

