Event allows gardeners to swap plants, learn more about them

The Florida-Friendly and Native Plant Swap is a place for those with a green thumb to expand their gardens and learn more about what plants do best in this region.

Thalia Rossi is a program specialist with Lee County Parks and Recreation.

“Our goal is basically to provide a space for people to swap their plants," she said. "And also for us to raise awareness about native and Florida friendly plants.”

Saturday, August 10 from 9-11 AM, people can bring one or more clearly labeled healthy plants that are Florida-friendly or native to Florida, to swap.

Naturalists and landscaping experts will give presentations from 11-12:30. The event is free and family-friendly. It will be held at the Karl Drews Community Center at 18412 Lee Road in Fort Myers.

