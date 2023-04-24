All News from WGCU

The Florida House on Friday gave final approval to a major elections bill that would place additional restrictions on voter-registration groups and help clear the way for Gov. Ron DeSantis to potentially run for president in 2024.The bill, which DeSantis is expected to sign, reignited a debate that has repeatedly divided lawmakers since the 2020 election, with Republicans arguing the state needs to continue revamping elections laws to prevent wrongdoing and Democrats saying the changes are designed to suppress voting.