All News from WGCU

WGCU takes 'Radio Station of the Year' honors at Florida Association of Broadcast Journalists awards
More than 55 radio and television stations submitted more than 650 entries in the Florida Association of Broadcast Journalists contest, which featured content produced in the year 2022.
Latest News
Greg Longenhagen is an accomplished actor, director, producer, teacher, and coach. Greg’s career spans over 30 years in professional theatre, radio, television, and film, and he's a member of the original founding company of Florida Repertory Theatre in downtown Fort Myers, and is in his third decade with the organization, now serving as its Artistic Director.
The large-scale credit card fraud scheme operated in Cape Coral between late-2015 and mid-2018 by father and son ringleaders.
The Florida House on Friday gave final approval to a major elections bill that would place additional restrictions on voter-registration groups and help clear the way for Gov. Ron DeSantis to potentially run for president in 2024.The bill, which DeSantis is expected to sign, reignited a debate that has repeatedly divided lawmakers since the 2020 election, with Republicans arguing the state needs to continue revamping elections laws to prevent wrongdoing and Democrats saying the changes are designed to suppress voting.
Executive Director Frank Bonafilia has described the recent 36th annual international Edison Awards as the Oscar awards for the field of innovation. Named for the pre-eminent innovator and 40-year Fort Myers resident Thomas Edison, the event is in its third year, and will be returning to Fort Myers for the next 5 years.
$100 Million goes to impacted communities via Hurricane Stormwater and Wastewater Assistance Grant ProgramLee, Collier, and Charlotte counties will share in $100 million in funding with 14 other counties that operate a storm water or wastewater management system that were impacted by Hurricane Ian or Hurricane Nicole.
Sea turtle nesting season starts on May 1 and runs through October 31, and early nesting activity has already been reported in Southwest Florida on Casey Key in Venice and Captiva Island here in Lee County.
The 36th Annual Edison Awards landed in Fort Myers recently. It’s an annual celebration of innovation, collaboration and ideas that often revolutionize how we live and work.Hundreds of the world’s top innovators came to Fort Myers to honor excellence in new product and service development, marketing, human-centered design, and innovation.
Our Song of the Day has nothing to do with vote totals in Pennsylvania. Nothing to do with the Keystone State. "Pennsylvania 6-5000" by Glen Miller was the phone number for the Pennsylvania Hotel in New York City. The song was recorded on April 28, 1940.
Players Circle Theatre at the Shell Factory in North Fort Myers closes its 2022-2023 season on May 7th with The Foreigner. In July, they’ll move to the space currently occupied by New Phoenix Theatre on McGregor Boulevard. Players Circle co-founder and Producing Artistic Director Robert Cacioppo is excited to move operations to the heart of the McGregor Corridor