National Trails Day celebrated with several Lee County guided walks

Lee County Parks & Recreation invites visitors and residents to explore the parks and preserves of Lee County with a series of free guided walks celebrating National Trails Day, which will be officially observed on June 3 this year.

The guided walks will showcase the local floral and fauna, wildlife, local history and highlight the importance of preserve land in Lee County. Participants are encouraged to bring sun protection, drinking water, comfortable hiking shoes and binoculars.

The free events are offered in four preserves and parks, including:



8:30-10 a.m. Thursday, June 1, Guided Walk, Wild Turkey Strand Preserve, 11901 Rod & Gun Club Road, Fort Myers

Join the preserve ecologist on a 0.75-mile guided nature hike along the Gunner’s Trail with discussions on native flora and fauna, water quality, land use history and the importance of conservation land in Lee County. The trail surface will include sections of boardwalk and raised recycled rubber that is relatively level and ADA accessible. RSVP required. Limit 10 participants.

8-9:30 a.m. Friday, June 2, Guided Walk, Hidden Cypress Preserve, Wellfield Road, Liberty Youth Ranch Way, Bonita Springs

Join the preserve coordinator on a 0.80-mile guided nature hike along the trails with discussions on native flora and fauna, water quality, land use history and the importance of conservation land in Lee County. The trail surface is composed of disked sand and is not ADA accessible. RSVP required. Limit 10 participants.

9-11 a.m. Saturday, June 3, Wildlife Hike, Six Mile Cypress Slough Preserve North, 11400 Luckett Road, Fort Myers

Come explore the preserve by taking a free 2.5-mile hike along the primitive hiking trails to look for wildlife and talk about the ecology and conservation efforts that are being done to help maintain this ecosystem. Parts of the trail may have uneven footing and there may be tall grass or standing water in some places and is not ADA accessible. RSVP required. Limit 20.

8-10 a.m. Tuesday, June 6, Wildlife Hike, Hickey Creek Mitigation Park, 17980 Palm Beach Blvd., Alva

Enjoy a staff-led 4-mile guided hike through the park to highlight the history of the park and discuss the habitats of gopher tortoise and scrub jay. The trail is not ADA accessible. Parking fees apply. $1 per hour; $5 per day. Lee County Parking Sticker accepted. RSVP required.

Please RSVP to conservation2020@leegov.com or call 239-533-5313 with the name, contact phone number, number of participants and location.

For more information about Lee County Parks & Recreation locations, amenities and special events, visit www.leeparks.org, call 239-533-7275 or email leeparks@leegov.com. To receive updates from Lee County Government, sign up for the newsletter here: www.leegov.com/resources/newsletters.

