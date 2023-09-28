Elvis' 'Love Me Tender': Song of the Day for September 29

Elvis Presley’s song “Love Me Tender” was such a huge hit that the producers changed the title of movie he was singing it in to match the song. The movie came out in November 1956, two months after Presley sang the song on “The Ed Sullivan Show.”

The song hadn’t been released yet. Twenty days after his TV appearance, on September 29, 1956, RCA Victor announced it had received more than 856,000 pre-sold orders.

The record became the first to turn gold, selling over one million copies, even before it’s release.

The movie’s original title was “The Reno Brothers,” but the movie executives quickly changed it to “Love Me Tender.”

Presley originally had a small role in the movie, his first. But as his star rose, his part expanded.

It would be the only one of his 31 movies where he did not receive top billing. And It was the only movie he was in where he played a historical character.

The 1956 movie is set at the end of the Civil War. The song “Love Me Tender” was adapted from a popular Civil War song written by George Poulton called “Aura Lea.” The song was in the public domain when the movie’s musical director, Kim Darby, copied the melody.

Darby, wrote the new lyrics, but the published song only lists his wife and Presley. Presley recorded the song on the movie set; he never recorded a version in a recording studio.

The single was released in October 1956, reached number one on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart in early November, knocking another Presley tune from the top spot, and stayed there for five weeks.

"Love Me Tender" became one of Presley’s signature songs.

