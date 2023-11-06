Movie night at Three Oaks Park will present PG-rated 'Elemental'

On Saturday, Nov. 18, Lee County Parks & Recreation will be hosting a free movie night at Three Oaks Park.

The main feature will be Disney and Pixar’s PG-rated “Elemental”. This original film is set in Element City, where fire, water, land and air residents live together.

The story introduces Ember, a tough, quick-witted, and fiery young woman.

Ember’s friendship with Wade, a fun, sappy, and go-with-the-flow guy, challenges her beliefs about the world they live in.

For those uninterested in the movie, Lee County Human & Veteran Services will be on-site providing tents and games, while Lee County Scorpions will provide concessions for purchase.

Guests are encouraged to bring their own blankets or chairs.

For directions and more information about Three Oaks Park, contact Estero Recreation Center at 239-533-1470.

For more information about Lee County Parks & Recreation locations, amenities and other special events, visit www.leeparks.org, call 239-533-7275 or email leeparks@leegov.com.

