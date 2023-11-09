'Uptown Funk' by Bruno Mars: Song of the Day for November 10

Some of the greatest songs ever written were inspired in minutes. “Uptown Funk” was not one of them.

The song took seven months of studio sessions around the world.

“Uptown Funk” was released as a digital download November 10, 2014.

Billboard named the song the most popular of the decade. It stayed at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 for 14 weeks in the US. It reached number one in 19 other countries and was a Top 10 hit in 15 others.

Producer Mark Ronson, Bruno Mars, Jeff Bhasker and Phillip Lawrence wrote the song, though others were later added to the credits.

The song got its starts as a jam with Bruno Mars and his band during their tour. It grew as Ronson followed Mars as he toured, recording sections of the song in Los Angeles, London, Memphis, New York, Toronto and Vancouver.

The song took over 100 takes. Mars was so unhappy with it at one point he wanted to throw it away.

Ronson passed out during one session where he was trying to perfect his guitar part. He finished it a few days later after 82 takes.

Ronson produced Amy Winehouse’s “Back to Black” album and worked with Adele, Paul McCartney and other big names, but “Uptown Funk” was his first hit with a writing credit.

The song wasn’t without controversy and lawsuits. The Gap Band and several other groups sued, claiming copyright infringements. As a result, the producer and the keyboardist for the Gap Band were added as co-writers. They were also given 17 percent of the royalties. Other members of the Gap Band are still fighting for royalties.

Song of the Day is created by Sheldon Zoldan, and produced by Pam James for WGCU. Audio production is by Simon Dunham, WGCU.