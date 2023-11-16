'The Lion Sleeps Tonight' Song of the Day for November 17.

Long before Paul Simon’s Graceland album, South African music influenced American songs. Our Song of the Day, “The Lion Sleeps Tonight,” had its origins in South Africa three decades before it was released in the U.S. on November 17, 1961. The song reached number one a month later.

Zulu Solomon Linda wrote the song. As a child, he worked guarding cattle, which meant part of the job was chasing away lions.

He couldn’t read or write, but he could create songs. In 1939, he moved to Johannesburg in his mid-20s and recorded “Mbube,” with his group the Original Evening Birds. Mbube, in Zulu, means lion. The song became the first African recording to sell over 100,000 copies.

While the song did well in Europe, it was ignored in the United States until folk singer Pete Seeger heard it. He recorded a version with his group the Weavers but titled it “Wimoweh.” (WIM-UH-WAY) The song had few lyrics. The Weavers mostly sang the refrain “Wimoweh.”

Apparently, Seeger misheard the word “Uyimbube” (WEEM-BU-BE) for “Wimoweh.” Uyimbube means “you’re a lion” in Zulu. The song reached number 15 in the United States. Zulu Solomon Linda was not given a writing credit.

The Tokens, a doo-wop group, sang the song during an audition. The producers liked it, reworked the lyrics and changed the title to “Lion Sleeps Tonight.” The Tokens weren’t impressed.

They fought against releasing it. It ended up as a B-side, but influential deejay Murray K started playing it and it caught on, not just in the U.S. but around the world.

Zulu Solomon Linda never received the royalties he deserved. His family finally received their fair share of the royalties in 2006, more than 40 years after Linda’s death.

