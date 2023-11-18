Arts Bonita honors veterans & first responders with big band tribute

As Hinman Auditorium at Arts Bonita is being decorated in patriotic colors, the South Florida Jazz Orchestra is rehearsing iconic Big Band songs in preparation for a concert to honor those who have served in the U.S. military.

Dr. Chuck Bergeron is the orchestra’s director, but tonight he’s on the bass.

“This concert is one that I've been looking forward to for a long time," said Bergeron. "It is the combination of elements, great musicians from the east coast of Florida, great musicians from the west coast of Florida.”

Big band music is synonymous with the military in many ways. It’s the tune of national anthems, the beat of marching music, and plays part in military ceremonies and funerals.

Jazz singer and Air Force veteran Dr. Lisanne Lyons joins the band for tonight's concert. She's rehearsing the setlist with the orchestra mere hours before the show.

“This is the first time I met these people today, and we have to, you know, come together as an ensemble and create music,” said Lyons.

As the band members assemble their gear and loosen up, Lyons runs through a series of vocal exercises to prep her instrument: her vocal chords.

I do a lot of mental mental work and also do some vocal warm ups and they're called “lip trills,” said Lyons.

Lyons started her air force career straight out of high school. She was offered to be part of The United States Air Force Band. She attributes the discipline she gained through her service to the way the arts and the military go hand-in-hand.

“You're accountable,” said Lyons. "You have to show up on time, have your music learn everything. To me, that was like the best training I ever got, probably even college would have given me. So, I think they coincide very well.”

Tara Calligan The South Florida Jazz Orchestra rehearsing Big Band Music with jazz vocalist Lisanne Lyons (front), former member of The United States Air Force Band, on Veterans Day, 2023 at Arts Bonita.

Arts Bonita executive director Alyona Ushe credits Dr. Chuck Bergeron as the one who came up with the idea to celebrate local veterans with a big band-themed concert.

“Having a full jazz band performing for all heroes is so meaningful to us and so important to us, said Ushe. "It's not about the Center. Tonight is all about the veterans, first responders and the people who served.”

Ushe caught a bit of the rehearsal before the main event.

“To hear Lisa Lyons, incredible vocals and beautiful music of 18 piece bands surrounding and her singing patriotic songs that are so meaningful to us all, was beautiful, said Ushe.

The song selection for the Veterans Day concert was created with purpose. Dr. Bergeron created an accompanying presentation that flashes images of prominent big band artists like Glen Miller, and honors veterans and first responders.

Tara Calligan Dr. Chuck Bergeron rehearses bass guitar alongside The South Florida Jazz Orchestra on Veterans Day, 2023 at Arts Bonita.

He says his parents were both World War II veterans, so this concert has a special meaning for him, too.

“I grew up listening to big band music as a kid because my mom would play those records," said Bergeron. "Glenn Miller, Tommy Dorsey, Artie Shaw. I know that that group of people that is known as the “greatest generation,” I know how much this music means to them.”

Bergeron imagines what his parents would think of the concert if they were still alive.

Tara Calligan The South Florida Jazz Orchestra performs Big Band Music with jazz vocalist Lisanne Lyons, former member of The United States Air Force Band, on Veterans Day, 2023 at Arts Bonita.

“I'd like to think my parents would be very proud of me," said Bergeron. "And they would say, ‘so, you're listening to those records we played?”

As the auditorium fills with Veterans and supporters, all decked out in red, white, and blue, Arts Bonita executive director Alyona Ushe describes how the arts can enact change.

“What we are trying to do is really support our regional artists and to create something that's not, ‘anywhere USA,’ said Ushe. "But specifically for a day like this, where we get to honor our heroes, and we get to say thank you to them for everything they do for us, is amazing.”

Tara Calligan The South Florida Jazz Orchestra performs Big Band Music with jazz vocalist Lisanne Lyons, former member of The United States Air Force Band, on Veterans Day, 2023 at Arts Bonita.

Spotlight on the Arts for WGCU is funded in part by Naomi Bloom, Jay & Toshiko Tompkins, and Julie & Phil Wade.