'Somebody to Love' by Queen: Song of the Day for November 24

Freddy Mercury told the public he had AIDS on November 23, 1991. He died one day later, November 24, from bronchial pneumonia due to AIDS complications. He was 45.

He had learned he had AIDS four years earlier.

Mercury was born Farrokh Bulsara in Zanzibar to Indian parents. They moved to England when he was a child. His boarding-school teachers and classmates gave him the nickname Freddie. Queen member Brian May said he took the name Mercury from the lyrics of their song “My Fairy King.”

He started singing in groups around London while in school. He was influenced by Jimi Hendrix and Cream. He formed Queen in 1970 with May and Roger Taylor.

The 2018 film “Bohemian Rhapsody” immortalized Mercury. Actor Rami Malek brought him back to life with his Oscar winning portrayal.

Our Song of the Day, “Somebody to Love,” is said to be Mercury’s favorite Queen song. It is about a man asking God why he works so hard but can’t find love, according to songfacts.com. The song has an uplifting ending because the man finds hope and won’t accept defeat.

The song was on Queen’s 1976 album, “A Day at the Races.”

It had similarities to “Bohemian Rhapsody,” which was a smash hit from their previous album. The group made their harmonies in “Bohemian Rhapsody” sound like a 100-member English choir.

They used the same technique for “Somebody to Love,” but, instead of an English choir, Mercury, May and Taylor sounded like a gospel choir. May said the song was influenced by Aretha Franklin’s music.

The song reached number two in England and number 13 in the United States.

Song of the Day is created by Sheldon Zoldan, and produced by Pam James for WGCU. Audio production is by Simon Dunham, WGCU. To receive the Song of the Day in your inbox every day, email shzoldan@comcast.net with the subject line ADD ME TO SOTD.