Lee's Black History Society, Edison and Ford Winter Estates honor reciprocal membership in January

Lee County Black History Society and Edison and Ford Winter Estates is offering free daytime admission during the month of January to either museum with membership to one of the organizations.

“In the spirit of cultural exchange, we encourage the community to explore these museums to get an understanding of the community where we live,” said Autumn Watkins Holloway, executive director of the Lee County Black History Society. “We hope this reciprocal opportunity will encourage wider membership to support both of these important nonprofit museums preserving the area’s history.”

Membership to the Lee County Black History Society starts at $50 a year. Multiple levels of membership are available at Edison and Ford Winter Estates, starting at $70 a year. Daytime admission tickets at Edison and Ford Winter Estates start at $25 for adults. Admission to the Williams Academy Black History Museum is $15 for adults.

1 of 7 — EdisonFordEstates_logo.jpg 2 of 7 — Edison Ford Winter Estates.JPG 3 of 7 — Williams Academy logo.jpg 4 of 7 — Williams Academy Exterior.jpg 5 of 7 — Moonlight Garden at Edison Ford Winter Estates.jpg 6 of 7 — Classroom display at the Williams Academy Black History Museum.JPG 7 of 7 — Williams Academy Sign.JPG

Membership in the Lee County Black History Society helps preserve Lee County’s black heritage, while providing on-going educational programs, new exhibits, historical preservation and research. Membership – from community supporters to community champions – includes free museum admission, discounts on events and other benefits. For information on membership, visit LeeCountyBlackHistorySociety.org/become-a-member/.

Membership to Edison and Ford Winter Estates includes free daytime admission, plus discounts on classes, special events, and purchases in the Garden Shoppe and Museum Store, as well as reciprocal admissions to other museums and gardens. For information on membership, visit https://www.edisonfordwinterestates.org/membership/membership-information/.

