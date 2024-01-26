Song of the Day Tribute for Jeff Beck: 'Beck's Bolero'

If there was a Mount Rushmore for rock guitarists, Jeff Beck’s face would be chiseled on it. He is considered one of the best rock guitarists ever.

Beck died in England on January 8 from bacterial meningitis. He was 78.

Song of the Day is paying tribute this month to musicians, singers and songwriters who died this year.

Beck never wrote a number one hit. His gift was what he could do with his guitar.

None of his bands lasted for long. He replaced Eric Clapton in the Yardbirds in 1966 and played on two of their biggest hits, “Shapes of Things to Come” and “Heartful of Soul.”

He left less than two years later. He formed the Jeff Beck Group, which included Rod Stewart and Ron Wood, who went on to join the Rolling Stones. The group had two successful albums, but the band disbanded after the second album.

He put together other bands that came and went. He sometimes recorded solo albums.

The New York Times obit summed up his lack of being a big rock star with his quote from a 2018 Rolling Stone interview.

Beck said, “I’ve never made the big time, mercifully. When you look around and see who has made it huge, it’s a really rotten place to be.”

He recorded our Song of the Day “Beck’s Bolero” in 1966 while with the Yardbirds. Jimmy Page, a future Led Zeppelin member, and Keith Moon, the drummer for the Who, played on the song.

It was released 10 months after Beck recorded it. The recording reached number four in England, but it didn’t break Billboard’ Hot 100 in the U.S.

The song ended up on Beck’s solo album “Truth” in 1968. That album reached number 15 on the Billboard album chart.

Song of the Day is created by Sheldon Zoldan, and produced by Pam James for WGCU. Audio production is by Tanner Jenni, WGCU. To receive the Song of the Day in your inbox every day, email shzoldan@comcast.net with the subject line ADD ME TO SOTD.