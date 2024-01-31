'All Good Things' plays blend theatre and activism to encourage climate action

In an innovative blend of art and activism, the Sanibel Captiva Conservation Foundation (SCCF) teamed up with Players Circle Theater to bring attention to the issue of climate change.

The partnership utilizes theater to engage audiences in significant environmental discussions.

Jenny Evans, Adult Education Director at SCCF, explains how this untraditional combination can make information more accessible and engaging, enhancing understanding and increasing involvement.

“There is a role for the arts to play in terms of connecting people, and inspiring them to change in the face of climate change, and in the face of really complicated problems,” said Evans.

As part of the global initiative Climate Change Theatre Action, which has been using the arts to amplify the urgent message about climate change since 2015, SCCF featured a series of short plays performed by Players Circle Theater in Fort Myers in December 2023.

These plays were selected from the collection "All Good Things Must Begin," which showcases work of playwrights from around the world.

Carrie Lund Cacioppo, Players Circle Theater Producing Director, says that the performances are not just about entertainment; they are a call to action.

“Theater has always had a history of impacting its audience, whether it brings them to tears or makes them laugh," said Lund Cacioppo. "Arts and culture is a strong force that shapes all of our lives. And in spite of that, it hasn't been integrated into climate policy and planning. So this is now the attempt to do that.”

The eight plays explore different facets of the climate crisis, offering a diverse range of perspectives and narratives. From witty comedies featuring actors in polar bear costumes to poignant dramas, each play weaves together storytelling and climate science in a unique and compelling manner.

“This piece is so direct, and so spot on about what we are in this world and how we're all connected," said Lund Cacioppo.

In the spirit of fostering community engagement, the SCCF held a post-performance, community conversation with the audience and a panel of climate experts, including SCCF Environmental Policy Director Matt DePaolis.

DePaolis explains that the discussion aims to encourage attendees to reflect on the themes presented and explore how they can contribute to environmental sustainability in their own lives.

“If we can come to events like this, and just in general approach people with a place of optimism and understanding and really be there to help spur the conversations in our own community, then we can start to make progress on these massive, massive issues." said DePaolis.

The choice of "All Good Things Must Begin" as the play collection underscores the optimistic perspective that change is possible, and every positive step contributes to a better future.

Jenny Evans hopes that the lighthearted approach of some of the plays can serve as a reminder that tackling the climate crisis doesn't always have to be a heavy and overwhelming endeavor.

“If you can just create one little spark or help people understand just a little bit better or get them to make just one little action, then that's a hopeful and positive change,” said Evans. Learn more about the collaboration HERE.

