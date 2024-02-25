Lakes Park Hurricane Ian Remembrance & Children’s Engineering Garden opened

A ribbon cutting ceremony Saturday officially opened the Hurricane Ian Remembrance and Children’s Engineering Garden atLakes Park in Fort Myers.

Braun, Michael

The design, build and funding for the Hurricane Ian Remembrance and Children’s Engineering Garden project was led by graduates of the 2023 Florida Engineering Leadership Institute (FELI,).

As part of their 10-month-long training program the FELI grads raised more than $100,000 to help Hurricane Ian-ravaged communities, and to support the future of Florida’s engineering industry.

FELI is an education program administered by the Florida Engineering Society (FES) and American Council of Engineering Companies of Florida (ACEC Florida).

