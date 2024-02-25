© 2024 WGCU News
Lakes Park Hurricane Ian Remembrance & Children’s Engineering Garden opened

WGCU | By WGCU Staff
Published February 25, 2024 at 6:20 AM EST
Submitted
/
WGCU
Senator Jonathan Martin and professional engineers from across Florida gathered at Lakes ParkSaturday morning for a ribbon cutting ceremony to officially open the Hurricane Ian Remembrance and Children’s Engineering Garden.

A ribbon cutting ceremony Saturday officially opened the Hurricane Ian Remembrance and Children’s Engineering Garden atLakes Park in Fort Myers.

Braun, Michael

The design, build and funding for the Hurricane Ian Remembrance and Children’s Engineering Garden project was led by graduates of the 2023 Florida Engineering Leadership Institute (FELI,).

As part of their 10-month-long training program the FELI grads raised more than $100,000 to help Hurricane Ian-ravaged communities, and to support the future of Florida’s engineering industry.

FELI is an education program administered by the Florida Engineering Society (FES) and American Council of Engineering Companies of Florida (ACEC Florida).

WGCU Staff
See stories by WGCU Staff