'Me and My Shadow,' Song of the Day for Groundhog Day (Feb. 2)

There’s nothing like stealing a great tradition. The Pennsylvania Dutch started Groundhog Day on Feb. 2, 1887 in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania. They took the idea from the Germans in Europe, who celebrated Candlemas, also known as Badger Day.

Candlemas is a holiday celebrating the Virgin Mary’s visit to the holy temple 40 days after her birth of Jesus and presenting him to God.

The celebration was halfway between winter and spring.

In the 17th and 18th centuries Germans used a badger to predict if winter would last another four weeks.

The Pennsylvania Dutch used the more plentiful groundhog and changed it from four to six more weeks of winter.

Groundhog Day has taken on a new meaning thanks to the 1993 movie starring Bill Murray. It now means a situation in which events are or appear to be continually repeated. It means a situation in which events are or appear to be continually repeated. It means ... you get it.

The song “Me and My Shadow” was written in 1927 by Al Jolson, Billy Rose and Dave Dreyer. The Tin Pan Alley Song Encyclopedia describes it as the "quintessential soft-shoe number, a masterpiece of restrained melody that practically dances all by itself.”

Many singers have recorded the song. Band leader Ted Lewis made it his theme song. The Song of the Day version is by Jack Smith, who was the first to record it.

