Naples Zoo debuts new entrance and visitor complex

The Naples Zooopened a $14 million Finding Florida entrance and visitor complex on March 7th. The entrance is completely transformed, and the new buildings have a colorful, old Florida look. Naples Zoo President and CEO Jack Mulvena says that the Zoo is committed to improving the overall guest experience and to supporting their primary mission of education.

“So the zoo’s mission is to inspire people of all ages to respect, value, and conserve wildlife in our natural world. That’s what we’re all about,” said Mulvena. “And really what that whittles down to is the zoo is first and foremost an educational resource. That’s why we exist.”

When visitors walk through the new entrance, one of the first things they will see is the new Ann and Senator Rick Scott flamingo habitat.

blake w smith

Ann Scott was at the ribbon-cutting.

“Seriously, how can it be the Finding Florida entrance and visitor complex, without flamingos, right? Thank you,” Scott said. “Y’all enjoy.”

Mulvena added that the Zoo will be naming the flamingoes after the Scotts’ grandchildren.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.

