Irish dance culture thrives year-round at the Celtic Spirit School of Irish Dance

Amidst the Florida sunshine and palm trees, there lies a surprising sanctuary for Irish culture—the Celtic Spirit School of Irish Dance. Here in Naples, tradition harmonizes with discipline, allowing the timeless art of Irish dance to flourish.

On a late Saturday afternoon, the school's wooden, studio floor resonates with the rhythmic booming of dancers' feet gliding across its surface.

They’re rehearsing for an upcoming St. Patrick's Day performance.

Founded 15 years ago by Catherine Gorman-Cordova and her sister Claire Gorman, Celtic Spirit School of Irish Dance is not just about learning steps; it's a journey through the rich tapestry of Irish culture.

Gorman-Cordova recognizes Riverdanceand American dancer Michael Flatley's influence in boosting Irish step dancing's global recognition.

"He's either the ‘Lord of the Dance’ or the ‘Lord of Tight Pants,’ because he modernized Irish dancing in a really brilliant way that made it a global phenomenon," said Gorman-Cordova.

The signature, rigid style of dance is a physical representation of the tribulations experienced by the people of Ireland from the mid-1800s onward.

“It was kind of born out of that oppression, in the sense that it crosses generations," said Gorman-Cordova. "It crosses socio economic status, right? It's not something that was only for the elite. It was something that the impoverished Irish were getting to do.”

She describes Irish dance as a dance of contrasts, as well.

"We like to compare it to fire and ice. Your feet move fast like they're on fire, while your upper body stays frozen like it's part of ice."

Dancers of the Celtic Spirit School of Irish dance rehearse for a St. Patrick's Day performance that was held on March 1, 2024 at Ave Maria.

Mastering Irish dance demands more than just memorizing complex routines—it requires unwavering dedication, time, and resilience, especially for those training to be competitive dancers.

Irish dance holds profound significance for 18-year-old Alexis Borduas, who has been dancing competitively for 11 years.

"To be a dancer is to show your own power and your own form of art," said Borduas. "I always find a sense of peace in it."

She describes the toll dancing takes on her body.

“Starting with brand new shoes, you get blisters constantly," said Borduas. "The band aids that we went through … insane, but it takes a lot on your muscles, but my legs are very strong.”

The dancers wear complex costumes while performing, each weighing close to 10 pounds. Their hair is styled in a high and tight ponytail enhanced with wigs and extensions, creating a voluminous cascade of curls that resembles a crown.

This pageantry might add to the discomfort of some, yet Borduas relishes in it.

"My favorite thing? I like the pretty dress. I think it's fun ... and showing off to people. It might be a little selfish, but I like it."

Tara Calligan/WGCU Alexis Borduas has been dancing at the Celtic Spirit School of Irish Dance for 11 years. After a performance at Ave Maria on March 1, 2024, she reflects on what motivates her to keep training. "I think what inspires me is my mom," said Borduas. "She brought me through like the whole process of becoming a dancer, finding what I like to do, and going to all of the corporate competitions. Sadly, we lost her to breast cancer in June of 2023. So I think I keep on doing it for that reason."

And at this school, anyone—of Irish descent or not—can become ‘Lord of the Dance.’ Gorman-Cordova elaborates:

“The youngest we generally accept is about 7-years-old," said Gorman-Cordova.

"My dancers are from different backgrounds from three different locations in Southwest Florida, they go to different schools, but when they come to the Celtic Spirit School of Irish Dance, we're all on the same team. We're all dancing together. And they're learning and growing together, as well, while having fun.”

Although running the Celtic Spirit School of Irish Dance is not Catherine's primary or full-time occupation, she finds inspiration and motivation through this art form.

“If I see one of my dancers make a ton of progress and get this step that we've been working on for months, it makes the day so much better, so much happier," said Gorman-Cordova. "I would say that that's what Irish dancing is for me.”

