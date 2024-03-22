D-I-V-O-R-C-E by Tammy Wynette: Song of the Day for March 22

Writing teachers always tell their students to write what they know. The same can be said about singers.

Country singer Tammy Wynette already had been divorced twice when she recorded “D-I-V-O-R-C-E” on March 22, 1968. She also had an annulment that year. She married five times before she died in 1998 at age 55.

Wynette had her first hit in 1967, “Your Good Girl’s Gonna Go Bad.” The song reached number three on Billboard’s Country Music chart. She is best known for her 1975 hit “Stand By Your Man.” She co-wrote it. It reached number one on the country chart and number 19 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Wynette didn’t write our Song of the Day; two men did, Bobby Braddock and Curly Putnam. They were no slouches. This was the first of 13 number one hits Braddock wrote. Putnam wrote “Green, Green Grass of Home.” They combined to write “He Stopped Loving Her Today,” sung by Wynette’s husband George Jones. It’s considered one of the greatest country songs ever, according to songfacts.com.

“D-I-V-O-R-C-E” is written from the perspective of a woman. She spells out divorce, hell and custody so her four-year-old son won’t understand what she is saying.

According to songfacts.com, Braddock told Rolling Stone Country he asked Putnam why nobody was recording the song. Putnam said the melody was too happy for what the song was about. He created a mournful melody and Wynette recorded it a short time later. Putnam didn’t want to take a writing credit but finally agreed to take 25 percent of the royalties.

The song zoomed to number one on the country chart and 63 on the Billboard Hot 100.

