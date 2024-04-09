Fort Myers celebrates India Fest after 5-year hiatus

Centennial Park in downtown Fort Myers was filled with dazzling colors, fragrant aromas, and invigorating music on Saturday. India Fest was back for the 33rd time, following a 5-year hiatus brought on by the covid pandemic and then Hurricane Ian. Approximately 3,000 people gathered under sunny skies to attend the festival, which was put on by theIndia Association of Fort Myers.

Dr. Sam Desai is a dentist in Cape Coral and former president of the India Association: “We as Indian people, we always believe in harmony. Live together, contribute to the local society, and enjoy the life. So that’s what we are all here for,” he said.

Fort Myers India Fest 2024

Vendors selling food, clothing, and more came from as far away as Fort Lauderdale. Indian dance groups came from Tampa and University of Florida in Gainesville to perform on the main stage. Audience participation in the dancing was strongly encouraged!

Renuka Devacaanthan is President of the India Association of Fort Myers today, but she’s been taking part since she was a child: “I don’t want to go way back, but let’s just say about four decades ago, I am a Florida resident, I grew up in this from the first India Fest, I was probably five years old. I performed on our first stage. We used to go train in India, come back, do our best to give performances. There wasn’t a whole lot of culture here at the time, so it was the perfect time to start showcasing Indian culture,” said Devacaanthan.

In its current mode, the festival strives to appeal to everyone in the community.

“We just want to bring everybody together. It’s India Fest, but it’s India Fest for the community at large,” said Devacaanthan. “We capture Southwest Florida all the way from Naples up to Sarasota. I can’t wait for next year.”

1 of 63 — 040624 aiw indiafest 002.jpg Sam Desai, center, dances at India Fest in Fort Myers on Saturday, April 6, 2024. This was the first India Fest in five years and the 33th overall. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU 2 of 63 — 040624 aiw indiafest 003.jpg Gil Gonzalez of Gil's Zumba Studio, leads the crowd in Zumba at India Fest on Saturday, April 6, 2024, in Fort Myers. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU 3 of 63 — 040624 aiw indiafest 005.jpg Shoshanna Bordes, center, dances at India Fest in Fort Myers on Saturday, April 6, 2024. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU 4 of 63 — 040624 aiw indiafest 006.jpg Shivali Vyas teaches a dance to the crowd at India Fest on Saturday, April 6, 2024, in Fort Myers. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU 5 of 63 — 040624 aiw indiafest 007.jpg Anita Vala of Fort Myers watches dancers on stage at India Fest on Saturday, April 6, 2024, in Fort Myers. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU 6 of 63 — 040624 aiw indiafest 001.jpg Attendees of India Fest cover each other in colored powder during the Holi celebration on Saturday, April 6, 2024, in Fort Myers. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU 7 of 63 — 040624 aiw indiafest 004.jpg Attendees of India Fest cover each other in colored powder during the Holi celebration on Saturday, April 6, 2024, in Fort Myers. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU 8 of 63 — 040624 aiw india fest008.JPG 9 of 63 — 040624 aiw india fest009.JPG 10 of 63 — 040624 aiw india fest010.JPG 11 of 63 — 040624 aiw india fest012.JPG 12 of 63 — 040624 aiw india fest011.JPG 13 of 63 — 040624 aiw india fest013.JPG 14 of 63 — 040624 aiw india fest014.JPG 15 of 63 — 040624 aiw india fest015.JPG 16 of 63 — 040624 aiw india fest017.JPG 17 of 63 — 040624 aiw india fest016.JPG 18 of 63 — 040624 aiw india fest018.JPG 19 of 63 — 040624 aiw india fest022.JPG 20 of 63 — 040624 aiw india fest019.JPG 21 of 63 — 040624 aiw india fest020.JPG 22 of 63 — 040624 aiw india fest021.JPG 23 of 63 — 040624 aiw india fest025.JPG 24 of 63 — 040624 aiw india fest024.JPG 25 of 63 — 040624 aiw india fest027.JPG 26 of 63 — 040624 aiw india fest026.JPG 27 of 63 — 040624 aiw india fest023.JPG 28 of 63 — 040624 aiw india fest028.JPG 29 of 63 — 040624 aiw india fest030.JPG 30 of 63 — 040624 aiw india fest032.JPG 31 of 63 — 040624 aiw india fest031.JPG 32 of 63 — 040624 aiw india fest029.JPG 33 of 63 — 040624 aiw india fest033.JPG 34 of 63 — 040624 aiw india fest035.JPG 35 of 63 — 040624 aiw india fest034.JPG 36 of 63 — 040624 aiw india fest037.JPG 37 of 63 — 040624 aiw india fest036.JPG 38 of 63 — 040624 aiw india fest038.JPG 39 of 63 — 040624 aiw india fest041.JPG 40 of 63 — 040624 aiw india fest039.JPG 41 of 63 — 040624 aiw india fest040.JPG 42 of 63 — 040624 aiw india fest042.JPG 43 of 63 — 040624 aiw india fest043.JPG 44 of 63 — 040624 aiw india fest044.JPG 45 of 63 — 040624 aiw india fest045.JPG 46 of 63 — 040624 aiw india fest049.JPG 47 of 63 — 040624 aiw india fest047.JPG 48 of 63 — 040624 aiw india fest048.JPG 49 of 63 — 040624 aiw india fest046.JPG 50 of 63 — 040624 aiw india fest050.JPG 51 of 63 — 040624 aiw india fest051.JPG 52 of 63 — 040624 aiw india fest055.JPG 53 of 63 — 040624 aiw india fest053.JPG 54 of 63 — 040624 aiw india fest052.JPG 55 of 63 — 040624 aiw india fest054.JPG 56 of 63 — 040624 aiw india fest060.JPG 57 of 63 — 040624 aiw india fest056.JPG 58 of 63 — 040624 aiw india fest059.JPG 59 of 63 — 040624 aiw india fest058.JPG 60 of 63 — 040624 aiw india fest057.JPG 61 of 63 — 040624 aiw india fest063.JPG 62 of 63 — 040624 aiw india fest062.JPG 63 of 63 — 040624 aiw india fest061.JPG

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.