'Journey of Hope' sculpture installation begins in Fort Myers-Dunbar neighborhood

The City of Fort Myers Redevelopment Agency (CRA) commissioned a capital art project titled, “Journey of Hope” in 2022. The sculpture is now being brought to life.

Despite threatening rain clouds and the sun’s searing heat, the anticipation on install day is palpable. A crane hoists elements of a long-awaited sculpture onto a semi-circular concrete pedestal.

“It's been two years in the making and even longer when you consider that this is the first piece of public art really dedicated to the work and the investment and the contributions of women in this community,” said Hylton-Terry.

Michele Hylton-Terry is the Executive Director of the CRA. Among the women she described, Veronica Shoemaker stands out as a local icon. Shoemaker's legacy serves as the inspiration behind "Journey of Hope."

Tara Calligan/WGCU The face of "Journey of Hope" is dropped into place by a crane as a four-man team affixes the profile element to the concrete base. The 20-foot-tall sculpture is made of aircraft-grade aluminum and built to withstand the intense Southwest Florida weather. In the coming weeks, the gleaming silver sculpture will be repainted. A 200-watt solar lighting system will illuminate the sculpture at night.

“Veronica Shoemaker is a giant in this community," said Hylton-Terry. "Veronica Shoemaker was the first African American female elected to [Fort Myers] City Council, and she is a woman who persevered. We hope to bring forth many more Veronica Shoemakers as a result of this work."

“Journey of Hope” depicts the profile of an African American woman's face set against a backdrop of sunburst lines and soaring birds.

The woman's eyes gaze up past the horizon.

Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU Artist Cecilia Lueza greets Michele Terry-Hylton of the Fort Myers CRA on Monday, June 10, 2024, in Fort Myers.

The money for the capital art project comes through the CRA via a $100,000 tax increment. The sculpture is only one part of a larger MLK redevelopment trust fund project. The project monies have been broken out as illustrated below:



$1,500 is dedicated to three finalists, each paid a design fee of $500 to develop a virtual proposal for final consideration by the Selection Committee.

$98,500 is to be paid to the artist/artist team selected for this project, to cover materials including solar lighting (if any), engineering, fabrication, permitting, transportation, travel, installation, insurance, documentation, contingencies, and the artist’s/artist team’s fee.

Cecilia Lueza Cecilia Lueza's artistic rendering of what "Journey of Hope" will look like once the sculpture is finished.

The installation process is in it's beginning phase. Artist Cecilia Lueza is overseeing the precise placement of the sculpture’s profile and background components.

“I'm super happy," said Lueza. "I'm super happy that right now installation is going on, but I will be even more happy when the sculpture is finally painted and ready.”

Lueza is an Argentine American artist and sculptor living in St. Petersburg, Florida. She has been working on a variety of public art projects since 2000.

The 20-foot-tall sculpture is made of aircraft-grade aluminum and built to withstand the intense Southwest Florida weather.

Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU St. Petersburg artist Cecilia Lueza watches as her team installs her sculpture, “Journey of Hope,” on Monday, June 10, 2024, at the intersection of Veronica Shoemaker Boulevard and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Fort Myers.

In the coming weeks, the gleaming silver sculpture will be repainted. A 200-watt solar lighting system will illuminate the sculpture at night. Lueza emphasizes that this piece is intended to evoke a personal connection.

“Public art is a fantastic way to beautify and give meaning to a public space, parks, different areas in a city. It also can be a way to connect with its residents, you know, expressing something that's very important to them," said Lueza.

For Michele Hylton-Terry, “Journey of Hope” at this intersection of Veronica S. Shoemaker and Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. boulevards, offers much-needed representation for the people who live in the historically Black community of Dunbar-Fort Myers.

“When we can see ourselves in the public art, children from this community, adults from this community, can be inspired to contribute to this community, as they do already," said Hylton-Terry. "But to be recognized for that contribution is just magnificent. And what it will do is to encourage our community to do even more.”

“Journey of Hope” is expected to be completed by the end of the summer.

1 of 5 — 061024 aiw sculpture 002.jpg St. Petersburg artist Cecilia Lueza watches as her team installs her sculpture, “Journey of Hope,” on Monday, June 10, 2024, at the intersection of Veronica Shoemaker Boulevard and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Fort Myers. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU 2 of 5 — 061024 aiw sculpture 004.jpg St. Petersburg artist Cecilia Lueza and her team install her sculpture, “Journey of Hope,” on Monday, June 10, 2024, at the intersection of Veronica Shoemaker Boulevard and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Fort Myers. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU 3 of 5 — 061024 aiw sculpture 006.jpg St. Petersburg artist Cecilia Lueza and her team install her sculpture, “Journey of Hope,” on Monday, June 10, 2024, at the intersection of Veronica Shoemaker Boulevard and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Fort Myers. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU 4 of 5 — 061024 aiw sculpture 003.jpg St. Petersburg artist Cecilia Lueza and her team prepare to install the final piece of her sculpture, “Journey of Hope,” on Monday, June 10, 2024, at the intersection of Veronica Shoemaker Boulevard and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Fort Myers. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU 5 of 5 — 061024 aiw sculpture 008.jpg Niel Ortega attaches two pieces of the “Journey of Hope,” sculpture on Monday, June 10, 2024, at the intersection of Veronica Shoemaker Boulevard and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Fort Myers. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU

