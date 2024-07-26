Billiards and bowling and ... milkshakes? An odd confluence of offerings opens in Estero

Not many people move from Abu Dhabi to Estero — even fewer move from Abu Dhabi and open a multi-million-dollar entertainment center.

But Tony Sandhu did just that. 810 Billiards and Bowling opens Thursday in the Miromar Outlets.

Sandhu, 63, was retiring from his job working for the sovereign investment fund for the capital of the United Arab Emirates, when he started investigating his second act.

“I always had a fun, entertainment concept in my mind and I had been researching that for a while, so I came across 810 and decided to get the franchise,” he said.

The Estero location is the 10th for 810, which is based in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

He and his family only moved to Estero three months ago.

“For me, Florida makes the most sense,” he said.

He’s had a busy three months getting the center ready.

“For the finishing, I think I put in 10-12 hours a day,” Sandhu said. “This part of the last 5 percent getting it over the finish line has been a revelation on a project this size and this complexity because we have a lot of moving parts. … putting it all together in the final touches has been quite taxing.”

The center is in the former Furniture Factory Direct and Nieman Marcus location.

810 contacted Miromar Outlets after the shopping center put out inquiries, Miromar vice president Jeff Stainer said.

“I think it will bring in a lot more families and customers to the center and give them something else to do in the summer and rainy weather,” he said.

The Estero center is 810’s version 3.0. Sandhu wanted to create a more elegant design.

“I think this works very well for Estero, for how I see the customers, it’s a bit more upscale,” he said.

810 has 63 electronics games, 18 bowling lanes, billiards tables, a golf simulator, restaurant-bar, an area for axe-tossing and the Mean Mugs Milkshake bar.

Sandhu said the investment is over $5 million.

A gaming company provides the games, which range from the traditional Skee-Ball to the Godzilla virtual reality attraction. 810 shares the game revenue with the video game provider.

Mean Mugs Milkshake is also part of 810. Mean Mugs makes eye-popping, art-like milkshakes. Sandhu said the concept might work as a standalone business.

“I think we will look at the economics," he said. "The initial indication from our soft opening is very, very positive. I think it could really work independently, as well."

The Estero location won’t be his only one, Sandhu said. There’s already plans to build one in Cape Coral.

He was hoping for to start in 2025, but he said 2026 is more realistic.

