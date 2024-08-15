Online art library to document role arts played in Collier County's growth and global reputation

Collier County has built a reputation as an arts mecca. International travelers flock to Naples not just for its companionable mix of museums, acclaimed Fifth Avenue and Third Street galleries and eye-popping outdoor art fairs and festivals. They also enjoy opera, symphony concerts, ballet and regional cuisine. Recently, United Arts Collier has launched a project to document the role the arts play in Collier’s development and global reputation.

“United Arts Collier, in partnership with Florida Humanities, is creating an ambitious multiyear countywide initiative called the Collier Arts Archive … an online repository of people’s memories and memorabilia telling the story of how the arts in Collier came to be, shining light on where we are now and looking to what we want to do with that going forward,” explained UAC Director Elysia Dawn.

Employing an expansive definition of “art,” the Archive will include not-to-be-missed artwork, performance pieces, songs and live music from local artists, literature and exquisite cuisines from local restaurants.

“All of these things are what we believe helped shape our arts and culture identity and what we want to have included in this archive,” Dawn added.

To create the Archive, United Arts is asking Collier arts organizations, historical societies and citizens to contribute images, stories, songs and recipes that relate to the evolution of the arts in Collier County.

“We want to learn everything we can about how we came to be where we are today, and we’re looking for all kinds of stories and objects that help us to tell that story,” Dawn added.

As it grows, the Archive will not only constitute an online library that will contain a trove of information about the arts in Collier County, but the fulcrum for community outreach such as exhibitions, a speaker's series and walking tours. It also provides a rare opportunity for participating organizations and individuals to become a permanent part of Collier’s arts legacy.

“It’s not just celebrating the arts for art’s sake, although that is worthy, it’s really about celebrating what the arts do for the community, and I think we’re going to have all kinds of fun, interesting, surprising stories about how the arts have served our community over the years,” Dawn summarized.

MORE INFORMATION

United Arts Collier is the Local Arts Agency for Collier County. As the heart of the arts in Collier County, it serves as the community’s arts umbrella, like a chamber of commerce for the arts as wells as a thread that unites all arts organizations, artists and art lovers throughout Collier County. UAC develops mutually beneficial collaborations and partnerships among people, organizations, and businesses from all arts disciplines which, in turn, positively impact opportunities and growth for all in Collier and beyond. As a 501(c)3 nonprofit charity, UAC depends upon generous corporate, grant, and individual support for its success in serving all the arts for all of Collier, particularly in light of Governor Ron DeSantis’ veto of all state-funded arts grants, including the grant for its fiscal year starting July 1, 2024 that had been approved by the Florida Legislature.

Since 1973, Florida Humanities has been the statewide, nonprofit partner of the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH). As such, it is firmly committed to sharing Florida’s stories by promoting a better understanding of the state’s history, heritage, cultures and literature. Florida Humanities is the only organization of its kind dedicated to bringing the humanities to every Floridian from the Panhandle to the Keys. It achieves this goal by supporting libraries, museums, historical societies, public institutions and other cultural nonprofit organizations with grant opportunities. In this regard, Florida Humanities has awarded more than $20 million in support of statewide cultural resources and public programs strongly rooted in the humanities. These programs preserve Florida’s deep history and heritage, promote civic engagement and community dialogue, and provide opportunities to reflect on the future of Florida.

For purposes of establishing and building the Collier Art Archive, Florida Humanities has awarded United Arts Collier a $25,000 annual grant for the next five years, provided that UAC secures matching funds. Those interested in providing financial support for the Collier Art Archive should visit https://unitedartscollier.networkforgood.com/events/70784-vip-event-collier-arts-archives-revealed.

Those interested in contributing stories, songs and memorabilia should contact info@unitedartscollier.org.

Impetus for the Collier Art Archive evolved from Elysia Dawn’s personal quest to learn more about United Arts Collier. “I discovered that its founder was my very first ballet teacher from when I was three years old at Fleischmann Park Community Center, and we got a chance to meet up and she told me all about how the organization got started. From there, I had the opportunity to speak to other people who were involved in the early years, board members, past presidents, Grant and John Passidomo. They had such incredible stories to share about how the arts came to be in this community, and the more I learned from them, the more I wanted to learn, and that really what snowballed into the Collier Arts Archive.”

In addition to serving as an online resource for arts organizations, artists, educators and researchers, the Collier Arts Archive will support a number of projects, including:

GPS-guided citywide tours of key arts and culture points of interest in Collier County;

An historical archive capturing stories of patrons, artists, and leaders;

An arts & culture documentary;

Exhibitions and events featuring arts and culture memorabilia and representations;

Arts & Culture speaker/podcast series or other applicable public programming; and

Literary publications based on interviews and memorabilia to be published in Florida Humanities FORUM Magazine.

“Besides having the arts being essential to our humanity,” Dawn added, “I think that they are incredibly important to everyone, whether they realize it or not. They have an enormous impact on economic health, our educational outcomes and on our well-being, mental well-being as well as our physical health. But on a personal level, I have to say that the arts in Collier meant a lot to me. Getting an opportunity to be in a community that was supportive to the arts led to my career in the arts starting off with those ballet classes with Debbie Clemente when I was 3 years old, and getting to go on field trips to Artis Naples, and having the rich offerings throughout this community in theater and music and visual arts and more. To be in a community that values arts, it makes it a place I want to live in, and I think there are a number of people who feel like this place is a place they want to live in too.”

You may obtain more information or arrange for the contribution of historical and artistic works, images, photographs, performance pieces, songs, music and recipes by emailing info@unitedartscollier.org.

