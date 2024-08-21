Pine Island's painted utility poles honor community resilience and artistic spirit in Ian's aftermath

In contrast to the conventional approach of blending utility poles into the natural landscape, Pine Island stands apart by embracing a distinctive philosophy.

Along the island's main artery, Stringfellow Road, painted images of bright yellow fishhook hearts, abstract sea snails and starfish, and smiling alligators are new additions that carry on a 20-year-old tradition.

Greater Pine Island Chamber of Commerce administrator Cynthia Welch said that the painted poles project started as a means of recognizing the eclectic artistic community.

Artists on Pine Island bring back painted power poles

Today, the project’s revitalization represents the island’s recovery following Hurricane Ian.

“All of these people, each pole represents a different person with an artistic tendency and care of their community," Welch said. "So, it just highlights our community spirit, which to us is the key.”

During Hurricane Ian, Pine Island was disconnected from the mainland due to the destruction of the bridge linking it through Matlacha.

Approximately 90% of homes and businesses in the Pine Island area experienced Ian-related damage, with around 20% sustaining significant damage and 4% being completely destroyed. Tragically, five island residents lost their lives as a result of the hurricane.

“We really learned that stronger together was very important, and our community spirit came through loud and clear," Welch said. "So, with the painting of the poles, we have discovered all sorts of artists that live out here that we had no idea we're here.”

The Pine Island nonprofit known as the Matlacha Hookers is currently working on five poles. While its name is attention-grabbing, it's actually a charitable service organization that raises money for various community initiatives through fishing tournaments, donations, and events.

"We're celebrating our 26th year here," Matlacha Hookers Board of Directors' Linda Bohacek said. "We're an organization of women. We have around 200 [members] right now, and they're from greater Pine Island, they're from Cape Coral, Fort Myers, not just here on the island. Our mission is to make a positive difference in the community."

Member Lori Tidwell is adding her artistic touch and describes the other poles they’ve been working on.

“There's one up at the north end with the with hooks on it, by the Hookers," Tidwell said.

Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU Donna Trusik of the Matlacha Hookers paints the organization’s signature hooks in the shape of hearts on a power pole by the Bokeelia fishing pier on Tuesday, July 30, 2024, on Pine Island.

She added: "Then we just did one with paddle boards, and we're doing another one with bobbers. And then there's two more that are up for grabs. We've got some by very accomplished artists and others that are will term primitive, because we just had fun doing it.”

The Pine Island Chamber of Commerce has 140 utility poles approved for painting by Lee County Electric Cooperative (LCEC), with roughly 50 already completed.

"Partnering with the Chamber has been fantastic," Karen Ryan, LCEC's director of Public Relations, said. "They administer the program and ensure artists adhere to program guidelines, and LCEC supplies the canvas. In the end, the Pine Island culture can be seen by residents and visitors from the moment they arrive on the island!"

Cynthia Welch hopes 100 will be completed by December this year.

“Put your mark on Pine Island, show how you're Pine Island proud, and join in our community effort to make something unique and special about our island," Welch said.

For artists aspiring to leave a lasting impression, visit the Pine Island Chamber of Commerce website for more information on how to submit a design.

