'It's Only a Play' is a comedic love letter to actors and audience alike

The Studio Players brings Terrence McNally’s “It’s Only a Play” to the Joan Jenks Auditorium at Golden Gate Community Center August 23-September 8.

The humor in this comedy will have audiences falling out of their seats, as this parody underscores.

Drew : Theater critic Ira Drew here. I’m at the swank townhouse of Broadway Producer Julia Budder. We are waiting for the reviews for her first Broadway play, 'The Golden Egg.' You can cut the tension with a butter knife. Just ask aging TV star James Wacker. Oops, I mean Wicker.

“It’s Only a Play” is often described as a love letter to thespians and theater-goers alike, but it will appeal to anyone who’s ever wondered what it’s like at the after-party on opening night … or loves the art of name-dropping!

One of this production’s many strengths is Director Bob Marston’s quirky cast - which consists of Robert Armstrong (as James Wicker), Will Connors (Gus P. Head), Cindy Sepich (Virginia Noyes), Nathan Eichhorn (Peter Austin), Todd Miller (Frank Finger), Jack Weld (Ira Drew) and Gerrie Benzing as Producer Julia Budder.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall The cast and crew of The Studio Players' "It's Only a Play."

MORE INFORMATION:

“It’s Only a Play” hits playwright Terrence McNally uncomfortably close to home. He revised the script from an unsuccessful 1978 play originally entitled “Broadway, Broadway,” which had closed during tryouts in Philadelphia in 1978.

The play was set to open on Broadway at the Eugene O'Neill Theatre. However, the Philadelphia reviews were so negative that the Broadway opening was canceled.

After several years off and off-off Broadway, an updated version of “It’s Only a Play” finally opened on Broadway in 2014 for a limited 18-week run, but the show was so popular it was extended several times through 2015.

Robert Armstrong plays former actor James Wicker in The Studio Players’ production of “It’s Only a Play.” Prior stage credits include absurdly neurotic waiter, Stephen, in Wendy MacLeod’s comedy “Slow Food,” George in the Tim Sniffen parody “Death of a Streetcar Named Virginia Woolf,” Mary Sunshine in “Chicago,” Algernon in “The Importance of Being Earnest,” Max in “Lend Me a Tenor,” Leo (and Maxine) in “Leading Ladies” and Freddy in “Noises Off.”

Gerrie Benzing plays producer Julia Budder in “It’s Only a Play.” Gerrie’s credits include “A Doublewide, Texas Christmas,” Mother Superior in “Drinking Habits” (Belle Theatre), Gertrude in “Save Hamlet” (for Lab Theater), Raven in “Trouble (at the Vista View Mobile Home Estates)” for Florida Rep, Brooke in “Other Desert Cities” for The Studio Players, Florence Ungar in “The Odd Couple: Female Version” (Belle Theatre, 2022), Madame de Volanges in “Dangerous Liaisons” (Lab Theeater, 2022), and Lee in Charles Busch’s “The Tale of the Allergist’s Wife” for New Phoenix Theatre (2022).

Will Connors plays Gus P. Head in “It’s Only a Play.” Will was last seen in The Studio Players’ production of “Superior Donuts.” He also played Dave in “The Foreigner” for The Marco Players.

Nathan Eichhorn plays the part of playwright Peter Austin in “It’s Only a Play.” Nathan’s stage credits include Mark in “Need to Know” (which was his second production with The Studio Players) and “Art” (his Studio Players premiere). Debuting in” The Great Gatsby,” Nathan has also worked with The Naples Players in “Mary Poppins,” “By the Way” and “Meet Vera Stark.”

Todd Miller plays Director Frank Finger for The Studio Players in “It’s Only a Play.” He was last seen at The Studio Players in the roles of Officer James in Tracy Letts’ dramedy “Superior Donuts” and before that as Mitchell in “Murder at the Howard Johnson’s.” Todd’s local credits also include a father whose daughter has been radicalized by ISIS in “Faceless” for Theatre Conspiracy at the Alliance for the Arts and Jimbo in “Fairview” at the Laboratory Theater of Florida. Todd’s TV appearance include episodes of “Law and Order SVU,” “Blue Bloods,” “Orange is the New Black,” “Shades of Blue,” “The Family,” “Dare Devil,” “The Punisher,” “Billions,” “The Good Wife” and more, as well as in film, (including “North of the City,” “Sully,” “The Martyr Maker” and more.

Cindy Sepich is fading star Virginia Noyes in The Studio Players’ production of “It’s Only a Play.” Cindy previously appeared as Dixie in “Hollywood Arms” at the Arts Center Theatre on Marco Island, Rose in the reading of “Paradise and Mr. Prince” at Arts Center Theater and Lila in “Silver Alert” at the former Marco Players. She also performed in “37 Postcards” and “Singin’ Broadway” at the Island Theater Company. She has also appeared in many community theater productions in suburban Chicago.

Jack Weld is theater critic Ira Drew in “It’s Only a Play.” Jack made his Studio Players debut earlier this year in the role of Virgil in William Inge’s “Bus Stop.” Jack has performed in plays and musicals in Fort Myers and Naples since 2003. Weld was last seen playing multiple roles in The Naples Players’ production of “The Hunchback of Notre Dame.” Jack also appeared at TNP in “Something Rotten,” “Les Miserables,” “The Producers,” “Guys and Dolls,” “She Loves Me,” “The Music Man,” “Footloose,” “Young Frankenstein” and “The Producers.”

To read more stories about the arts in Southwest Florida visit Tom Hall's website: SWFL Art in the News.