Safety is paramount mission for Ronin Riding Club during Motorsports Awareness Month

For some, motorcycles are a way to get from point A to point B. But for others, it's a way to skip point B entirely and take a more scenic route.

August is Motorsports Awareness Month, and riders across Florida have been embracing that freedom while not ending up at point C — the emergency room.

The Ronin Riding Club in Fort Myers exemplifies this blend of enthusiasm and caution.

Member Jennifer Badr, also known as "Sparrow," highlights the sense of control and independence she gains from riding.

"As a woman rider, I don't ever want to be on the back of anybody's bike. So that's my bike, my ride — I'm in control of my life, my speed. The ladies I ride with are all very independent, and we enjoy having our own bikes and our own freedom," Sparrow says.

Tyler Moak, the club's founder, emphasizes the group's commitment to community service.

"We started the club for charity organizations. We do a lot for veterans and support unfortunate children and their families. Anybody can join the club—we’re a family organization. We ensure that everybody's safe. We don't care what type of bikes they ride, as long as they're riding safely."

The club, named for wandering samurai who had no lord or master, casts a wide shadow, with active local chapters in Lee County, Hendry County, Lexington County, SC, and Claire County, MI.

Safety is a pressing concern. The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles reported over 9,000 motorcycle accidents in 2023, the highest number in five years.

In an effort to mitigate those numbers, the Ronin Riding Club is using Motorsports Awareness Month to urge motorcyclists and drivers alike to stay vigilant.

As Sparrow puts it, "I think it would be great for people to understand that we're not trying to steal the road. We just want to get where we're going and get home alive. We have families, we have jobs, we have lives. It'd be nice if drivers could keep an extra eye out for us. That would be something kind they could do for people who ride motorcycles."

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.