Local producer Trace Talley brings 'A Few Good Men' to SWFL stages

When 7Mary34 Director Trace Talley was in ninth grade, he saw “A Few Good Men” at the Kennedy Center. Now he’s producing the Aaron Sorkin play, which opens at Fort Myers Theatre on September 12.

“This movie is like in every guy’s top 5 movies of all time, but nobody knows it was a show before it was a movie. There’s so much more detail in the show than there was in the movie, and I want people to see that,” said Talley.

It’s hard to imagine any cast competing favorably with the likes of Tom Cruise, Jack Nicholson, Kevin Bacon and Demi Moore, but Talley’s confident that patrons who see his play are in for a pleasant surprise.

“The cast is so strong that they carry the story, and the story is its own character, and they’re able to deliver ‘A Few Good Men’ in a way that only they can, and I think that you’ll forget about Tom Cruise and Jack Nicholson … at least for the 2 hours you’re here,” added Talley.

After the drama closes its run at Fort Myers Theatre on September 22, it travels to the Arts Center Theatre on Marco Island for two weeks beginning October 4.

MORE INFORMATION:

7Mary34 Productions is owned and operated by Trace Talley, who is also directing and appearing in the play. In addition to theatrical productions, the company provides sound consultations and equipment for area community theater companies.

“A Few Good Men” premiered on Broadway at the Music Box Theatre on November 15, 1989. Directed by Don Scardino, the production featured Tom Hulce, Megan Gallagher, Clark Gregg, Stephen Lang and Mark Nelson.

