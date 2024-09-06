Belle Theatre's 'Encore': a high-octane trip down Broadway

The Belle Theatre in Cape Coral is celebrating Broadway with a cabaret-style revue called “Encore,” and Belle founder and Producing Artistic Director Tyler Young says there’s something for every musical taste in this show.

“It’s a high-energy, quick, fast-paced production — 90 minutes from top to bottom — with song after song taking you from classic Golden Age of Broadway all the way to current and present day,” said Young.

Among the 20+ songs in the revue are such iconic numbers as “Wishing You Were Somehow Here” from “Phantom of the Opera” and “Cell Block Tango” from “Chicago.”

But the old standards are counterbalanced by memorable tunes from lesser known shows — like as “You Love Who You Love” from “Bonnie & Clyde” and “Ex-Wives” from “Six.”

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall "Ex-Wives" from the musical "Six" one of the more modern numbers featured in Belle Theatre's "Encore: A Broadway Revue."

One factor that makes “Encore” different from other Broadway revues is the effort Belle Theatre has made to cast some of this area’s favorite performers in unexpected roles … along with sprinkling in a handful of former stars who haven’t been on stage in a while.

“Some things that we’ve really been able to feature in this production are performers who don’t always get the opportunity to take a lead role or sing a song that they maybe don’t fit the character for, but they fit the vocal type for, as well as some people who have been off the stage for years and are just now coming back to theater after a move or after a family situation or whatever the case may be,” Young said.

This cabaret-style “Encore” production is perfect for the entire family.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall. / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall. Celebrating Broadway then and now, "Encore: A Broadway Revue" is a high-octane trip down the Great White Way.

THE BACKGROUND:

“Encore: A Broadway Revue” is on stage at The Belle Theatre September 6-15. Go here for play dates, times and a cast list.

To read more stories about the arts in Southwest Florida, visit Tom Hall's website: SWFL Art in the News.