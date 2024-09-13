This production of 'A Few Good Men' all spit, polish and precision

Unit. Corps. God. Country.

What are we here to fight for?

UNIT! CORPS! GOD! COUNTRY!

Do you need someone from outside this unit to show you how to be good?

Sir, no Sir!

Prepare to be thrust into the vortex of military life when you enter Fort Myers Theatre or Arts Center Theatre on Marco Island for a performance of “A Few Good Men.” From the crisply pressed military uniforms to Spartan set, this production is all spit, polish and precision.

The scenes, the dialogue, the drama are the same as in the movie. But seeing “A Few Good” men live and on stage is an entirely and eerily different experience – one that’s augmented by the impossibly impeccable performances of the actors who comprise Directors Aaron Jackson and Trace Talley’s uber-talented cast.

There’s no denying how good Tom Cruise, Jack Nicholson and Kevin Bacon were in the penultimate scene in the movie. But within the cozy confines of Fort Myers and Arts Center theaters, Jesse Stauffer as Lt. Col. Nathan Jessup, Pete Fisher as Lt. Daniel A. Kaffe and Trace Talley as Lt. Jack Ross will make you see “A Few Good Men” in a more personal and profound way.

But judge for yourself.

“A Few Good Men” is at Fort Myers Theatre now through September 22 and then at Arts Center Theatre at Marco Town Center October 4 through the 13.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall Lt. Daniel A. Kaffee (Pete Fisher) question Lt. Col. Nathan Jessep (Jesse Stauffer) as Lt. Jack Ross (Trace Talley) looks on.

MORE INFORMATION:

A Few Good Men premiered on Broadway at the Music Box Theatre on November 15, 1989. Directed by Don Scardino, the production featured Tom Hulce, Megan Gallagher, Clark Gregg, Stephen Lang and Mark Nelson.

The 1992 film adaptation, directed by Rob Reiner, starred Tom Cruise, Jack Nicholson, Demi Moore, Kevin Bacon and Kiefer Sutherland.

Go here for a full cast list and play dates and times at Fort Myers Theatre.

Go here for a full cast list and play dates and times at Arts Center Theatre on Marco Island.