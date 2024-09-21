SWFL premiere of 'Gutenberg the Musical' at Lab Theater through September 29

The Laboratory Theater in Fort Myers is known for being the first to bring the hottest shows on Broadway to Southwest Florida. Lab’s done it again with “Gutenberg!: The Musical, ” a spoof in which a pair of aspiring playwrights perform a backer’s audition for their new, hilariously ill-advised project – a big splashy musical about printing press inventor Johannes Gutenberg.

BUD: “We’ve written an exciting new show for you, and tonight we want to present it for the first time.

DOUG: But hopefully not the last time.

BUD. No. With any luck, we’re hoping to take our show to Broadway.

DOUG: Yes. And as many of you already know, sitting with us tonight in the audience are some very famous Broadway producers.

BUD: Chances are, if you don’t know the person sitting next to you, they’re probably a Broadway producer.

DOUG: So tell them to produce our show.

BUD: Yes, please.

DOUG: Seriously.



Even Director Carmen Crussard conceded that Johannes Gutenberg is an unlikely subject for a rousing Broadway musical, but erstwhile playwrights Bud and Doug don’t let that stop them.

“They discover that there isn’t a whole lot of story there, so they make up a bunch of stuff to give Johannes Gutenberg a more entertaining life story,” Crussard said, laughing.

There are some 28 characters in Bud and Doug’s musical, including a mad monk and a flirtatious ingénue by the name of Helvetica. Since it’s a backer’s audition, Doug and Bud are performing all the roles themselves – and they’ve come up with a rather unique way to help the audience keep track of who’s who.

“They wear hats that literally have the names of the characters on them,” said Crussard. “So throughout the show, they’re constantly switching hats as they’re switching characters. … It’s very fast-paced. It is a workout to watch them on stage and they’re absolutely hilarious.”

Courtesy of Laboratory Theater of Florida / Laboratory Theater of Florida Les Englehart and Miguel Cintron sport some of the ballcaps they sport during "Gutenberg!: The Musical."

Like the dialogue, Gutenberg’s music is a study in contrasts.

“The melodies are really well-done, and will keep the audience entertained,” Crussard added. “The lyrics are just ridiculous. The whole story of Gutenberg is just ridiculous. It’s kind of this interesting contrast, like the enjoyability of the music versus the absolute ridiculousness of the lyrics. But it’s one of those brilliant things that just makes it such a great show.”

Whether you're a history buff, a musical aficionado, or simply looking for a night of non-stop entertainment, this production is an unqualified testament to the power of dreams. As Bud and Doug sing in the finale, a brighter future lies in dreams. They’re delicious!

“Gutenberg!: The Musical” is on stage at Lab Theater through September 29.

For more information, go to laboratorytheaterflorida.com.

Courtesy of Laboratory Theater of Florida. / Laboratory Theater of Florida Actors Miguel Cintron and Les Englehart star as Bud and Doug in "Gutenberg!: The Musical."

THE BACKGROUND:

In this side-splitting musical extravaganza, audiences are transported to 15th century Germany, where Johannes Gutenberg embarks on a quest to revolutionize the literary world with his groundbreaking invention. With an unending supply of enthusiasm, Bud and Doug sing all the songs and play all the parts in their ridiculous historical epic, with the hope that one of the producers in attendance will give them that elusive Broadway contract.

Packed with catchy tunes, laugh-out-loud moments, and a dose of heartfelt sincerity, "Gutenberg! The Musical!" is a theatrical gem that celebrates the power of friendship, ingenuity, and the written word.

“The show pokes fun at overproduced Broadway musicals by having just two actors play all the parts,” said Lab Theater Producing Artistic Director Annette Trossbach. “The sincere and enthusiastic characters will try so hard to sell you their show, set in Schlimmer, Germany. (‘Schlimmer’ translates to ‘worse’ in English). It's an absolutely delightful and funny show.”

“Gutenberg!: The Musical” features Miguel Cintron as Bud and Les Englehart as Doug.

“’Gutenberg!: The Musical’ is so much fun, and I couldn’t have a better cast than Les and Miguel,” said Director Carmen Crussard. “In a time when it’s easy to be caught up in all the stress of an election year, a show like ‘Gutenberg!: The Musical” is such a relief. We laugh so much in rehearsals; it’s amazing we get anything done at all. I really hope audiences love the show and have as much fun as we are.”

To read more stories about the arts in Southwest Florida visit Tom Hall's website: SWFL Art in the News.