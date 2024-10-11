From fires and flooding to fasting and faith: a Jewish community rejoices in Yom Kippur post-Milton

In the aftermath of Hurricane Milton, one local Jewish community is facing a multitude of challenges—flooding, damaged homes, and even a house fire. Despite the setbacks, Rabbi Simon Jacobson of the Chabad of Charlotte County remains focused on moving forward as Yom Kippur approaches.

“We had our house flooded, the synagogue and community center flooded, and then a lithium-ion battery went up in flames at home, resulting in a fire," Jacobson said. "I can’t say I’m upset—I’m grateful. Overwhelmed, but grateful that everyone is in good health. We're hopeful we’ll be ready for services tomorrow evening.”

Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar, is a time for reflection, atonement, and spiritual renewal. Jacobson explains it’s significance.

“To a five-year-old, I’d say this is a day where we come before God, and God forgives us. It’s a Day of Atonement. Some may even feel they need to forgive God instead of the other way around.”

Despite the synagogue's flooding, the community is focused on spiritual renewal. Yom Kippur traditionally involves fasting, but Jacobson emphasizes that it’s not obligatory for everyone.

“If fasting would worsen someone's condition or endanger them, they should not fast. The idea is to be more angel-like on this day. Angels don’t need to eat or drink. By refraining from certain activities, we show that we’re closer to God.”

Yom Kippur begins at sunset tonight and concludes at nightfall on Saturday. Before heading into the holiday, Jacobson shares a final reflection.

“If Yom Kippur had a message for humanity, it would be: love each other, be kind, and the world will be covered with kindness.”

From WGCU, we wish you a G'mar Chatima Tova—may you be sealed in the Book of Life, and may we all have a good year.

