In the wake of Milton and Helene, the 'Show WILL Go On' is even more important for SWFL residents

After the fear and anxiety of back-to-back hurricanes, folks are clamoring for a diversion. In spite of wind, rain, surge, mud and power outages, the show will go on at all seven Lee and Collier theaters tonight and this weekend, including:

“A Few Good Men” at Arts Center Theatre on Marco Island;

“Rumors” at The Naples Players;

The Studio Players’ production of “Dead Man’s Cell Phone” at Golden Gate Community Center;

“Chicago” and “Barefoot in the Park” at Broadway Palm Dinner Theater;

“The Wizard of Oz” at Fort Myers Theatre;

“Forever Plaid” at Florida Repertory Theatre; and

“Saturday Night Fever” at The Belle Theatre in Cape Coral.

Visit WGCU.org for play dates and times.

WGCU could not reach either the Charlotte Players or West Coast Black Theatre so please check with the theater if you have or want tickets for their performances of “Beware the House on Haunted Hill” or “Soul Crooners.”

MORE INFORMATION:

Performances of “A Few Good Men” take place in Marco Town Center at 7:30 on Friday and 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

