Urbanite's dark comedy 'Jennifer, Who Is Leaving' captures demands unfairly placed on women thrust into role of caretaker

Opening October 18 at Urbanite Theatre in Sarasota is the regional premiere of Morgan Gould’s dark comedy “Jennifer, Who Is Leaving.”

Set in a lonely Dunkin Donuts on highway outside Boston, the play captures the demands placed on women, who are often thrust into the role of caregiver - like it or not.

“The play really dives into the disparity amongst genders and, I’d say, the workload on the working class and what happens when you, as a human being, are pushed to your limit,” said Producing Artistic Director Summer Wallace. “It’s very, very funny and I’m super-excited about it.”

The play features four characters.

Nan works the night shift and fields frequent calls from her husband, who needs help finding…everything. Jennifer is doing her best to ignore Joey, an aging patient wearing down her patience. Meanwhile, Lili is overwhelmed by the looming pressure of the SATs and her father’s insistence that work the night before the test.

While told with humor and dry wit, the themes nonetheless entail sexism, adult language, caretaker abuse and even human waste. In other words, it’s just the type of play that Urbanite’s patrons have come to expect.

“Urbanite Theatre … is focused on new contemporary plays,” said Wallace. “We’re an artists-first organization, and we tend to be focused on text focused theater that makes you feel and makes you think.”

In all, there will be 40 performances of “Jennifer, Who Is Leaving,” which runs through December 1st. For the shows on Friday, October 18 (at 7:30) and Saturday, October 19 (at 2:00 and 7:30 p.m.), there is a free ticket promotion for anyone who is recovering from Hurricane Milton and in need of a little air-conditioning and normalcy. If funds are tight, Urbanite invites you to use ticket type MILTON at checkout to receive one ticket on the house.

MORE INFORMATION:

Nationwide, 81% of all caregivers are female. They spend 50% more time giving care than males. Even in heterosexual relationships where both partners work full time, women still expend 40% more time caregiving than their male partner.

Suzanne Grodner plays Nan.

Lili is played by Trezure B. Coles.

Ned Averill-Snell appears in the role of Joey.

Jennifer is portrayed by Summer Dawn Wallace.

Courtesy of Urbanite Theatre / Urbanite Theatre Urbanite Theatre Producing Artistic Director Summer Wallace plays Jennifer in "Jennifer, Who Is Leaving."

As founding Producing Artistic Director of Urbanite Theatre, Summer has directed the regional premieres of “Scorch,” “Athena,” “Northside Hollow” (Winner 2018 Handy Award for Best Direction of a Play), “Dry Land,” “Sam & Lizzie” (reading) and is the producing director for Urbanite’s Modern Works Festivals. Regional credits include Asolo Repertory Theatre, Mad Cow Theatre, Dog Day’s Theatre, 1st Stage, Vashon Repertory Theatre, Cumberland County Playhouse, Stage Door Theatre, Lagniappe Theatre, Theatre Lab, Players Theatre, FSU/Asolo Conservatory for Actor Training, New College of Florida and the list goes on. Summer is also Producing Director of Two Chicks Production. Summer is a proud member of AEA and SAG-AFTRA.

Courtesy of Urbanite Theatre / Urbanite Theatre "Jennifer Who Is Leaving" Director Celine Rosenthal

Celine Rosenthal directs. Céline is a Tony®-nominated producer, “Key”; member of The Ring Of Keys, and New Georges Affiliate Artist. At Asolo Rep they directed “Dial M for Murder,” “Grand Horizons,” “The Incident At Our Lady Of Perpetual Help,” “The Lifespan of a Fact,” “Camelot,” the Educational Tours of “Midsummer Night’s Dream” and “The Tempest,” and served as AD to Frank Galati on “Knoxville.” Céline developed new work with NYMF, New Georges, MTF, Kidoons, and National Queer Theatre, and helms Asolo Rep’s new work series, “The Ground Floor.” Other Recent Projects: “In The Next Room,” “Angel Street,” “A Doll’s House,” “Spike Heels” (Studio Theatre); “Trayf” (New Rep); “Drowning in Cairo” (N.Q.T); and the Award Winning short film “Wildflower.” They are an Alumnus of CTI and BMI Lehman Engel Workshop. For more, visit celinerosenthal.nyc.

Courtesy of Urbanite Theatre / Urbanite Theatre "Jennifer Who Is Leaving" playwright Morgan Gould

Morgan Gould is a writer/ director who has previously held staff positions at Playscripts, Inc., Lark Play Development Center, Cape Cod Theatre Project, and Young Jean Lee’s Theater Company, where Morgan co-created “Untitled Feminist Show” (BAC/PS 122) and worked alongside Young Jean on the premieres of “Lear” (Soho Rep) and “We’re Gonna Die” (Joe's Pub/ LCT3) and tours of “Pullman WA” and “The Shipment.”

Since starting Morgan Gould & Friends in 2012, Morgan has created “Losing Tom Pecinka,” “Pee Pee Poo Poo Pa Pa Face,” “The Girl With the Honey Bee Eyes,” “Weight of the World,” “This Body//My Body,” “Shrek: An Adaptation,” “Dog Eat Dog,” “Nurse Nora Menorah Saves Christmas” and “Helix, Helix: The Science of You, Me, Us and Them” (A Sloan Commission) and more. MG&F's work has been featured in and at the New Ohio/ Ice Factory Festival, Dixon Place, The Brooklyn Lyceum, HERE Arts Center, Ars Nova, CAP21, BAX, New Georges, and The Culture Project

Gould has a B.A. in Directing from Fordham College at Lincoln Center, and an M.F.A. in Playwriting from Brooklyn College. Morgan is currently in the playwriting program at Juilliard.

For more information or tickets, visit https://urbanitetheatre.com, email info@urbanitetheatre or telephone 941-321-1397.

