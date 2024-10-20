The Naples Players eager for audiences to enjoy results of recent $22 million renovation

For 70 seasons, The Naples Players has strived to bring the finest productions in Southwest Florida to the stage. Compliments of a $22 million capital improvement project, the patron experience will now be even better from an acoustic, technological and comfort standpoint.

Courtesy of The Naples Players / The Naples Players Naples Players CEO and Executive Artistic Director Bryce Alexander

CEO and Executive Artistic Director Bryce Alexander says that audiences are giving the renovations rave reviews.

“People have been blown away when they come in the doors,” Alexander said. “$22 million doesn’t sound like it can get you a lot, but when you really pay attention to the things that are the most important elements of the theatrical experience, it shifts people’s understanding of what theater is in a very significant way. And people walk through the doors and go, ‘Omigosh, this is a world-class place in the middle of Naples, Florida.’”

Line of sight was at the top of TNP’s list when it came to improving the viewing experience.

“There is not an obstructed-view seat in the theater,” Alexander said. “There’s no columns. There’s no railings. There’s nothing in the way. Every seat is very accessible. There’s more accessible seats in our theater than any other theater of our size in the state.”

TNP also invested heavily in improving the acoustics in all three of its theaters, from the 451-seat Broadway-style proscenium theater to its intimate 106-seat black box and 106-seat educational theaters.

“The shift in technology and acoustics in our theaters is unparalleled. We invested a huge amount of money in working with technicians from around the state that designed a unique wall system that allows the theater to sound very acoustic even when we live in an age when everything is very amplified,” Alexander said.

There are also brand new sensory rooms.

“Any family impacted by autism or Down Syndrome or sensory processing can actually purchase a private booth, can control their own temperature, lighting, sound. There’s a private entrance. There’s private bathrooms. So that any family can access any of the performances.”

There are even more enhancements backstage and in TNP’s numerous on-site set building and costume shops and rehearsal spaces. They’re all accessible to schools and the general public through guided tours or by becoming a volunteer.

MORE INFORMATION:

The Sugden Theatre was built for The Naples Players in 1998.

CEO and Executive Artistic Director Bryce Alexander proudly proclaimed that the Sugden Theatre is Florida’s first and only certified LEED energy theater. LEED is the acronym for Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design. According to the U.S. Green Building Council, LEED provides a framework for healthy, efficient, and cost-saving green buildings. LEED certification is a globally recognized symbol of sustainability achievement and leadership.

The plants outside are native, saltwater-proof, surge-resistant specimens.

“We worked with the city to adopt new standards for the kind of plants that could be provided outdoors in the landscaping,” Alexander noted. “They don’t need regular mulching. They don’t need regular pruning. And so we’re not only able to demonstrate the quality of our artists, but local flora. It’s a good example of what happens when private nonprofits work with the community to influence the local government to do something that benefits everyone.”

The wall system consists of acoustically tuned perforated wood.

In addition to rehearsal halls and classrooms “all with sprung floors,” the theater has a library that’s open to the public.

“In the recent era, it’s been tougher for the schools to carry plays or dramas or things that deal with difficult subjects, so our library’s open to the public to access plays, musicals or textbooks related to arts and culture,” Alexander said.

There’s also a café which serves TNP’s volunteers during the day and patrons at night.

The names have also changed.

The Blackburn Theatre is now The Kizzie, where large-scale musical and Broadway plays are performed.

The Tobye black box Theatre now goes by its patron name, the Glass Studio Theatre.

