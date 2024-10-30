Even after 62 seasons, Cultural Park Theatre still Cape Coral's 'best kept secret'

In 1963, Herb Strauss envisioned creating a space where local residents could showcase their talents and enjoy live theater productions. Originally known as the Cape Coral Players, the theater began its journey in a small, rented storefront.

In 1982, Cultural Park Theatre found its permanent home in the Cultural Park area of Cape Coral.

But many natives and newcomers are unfamiliar with the theater’s rich history. That’s something Marketing Director Shaelynn Crabtree is working hard to change.

Courtesy of WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall Cultural Park Theatre Marketing Director Shaelyn Crabtree, seen here performing in "Carrie The Musical."

“Right now, we’re referred to as Cape Coral’s best kept secret, and we’re trying to break away from that,” said Crabtree. “We’re trying some new shows. We’re trying to aim for all audiences. We want this to be your community, your theater, your stage.”

Cultural Park’s strategy is to combine novel programming with a greater emphasis on making its shows an integral part of Sunday brunches, family time and date nights. The theater’s spacious lobby figures heavily into this effort.

“We’ve got the photo backdrop for all of our shows,” Crabtree explained. “We decorate the lobby. We get snacks and refreshments for our opening night. We’ve started doing … pre-show events. We have our Sunday mimosas that we do. We have little receptions before a lot of the shows. So people are starting to … get fancy and make it a fun night out and come see the show.”

With a full calendar of productions and events year-round, Cultural Park Theatre remains a beloved cultural landmark in Cape Coral and beyond, celebrating the power of live theater to educate, entertain, and unite. If you haven’t been in a while – or ever – grab a mimosa and a show on a Sunday or dinner and a show on a Friday or Saturday night.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall Cultural Park Theatre is taking risks and attracting new audiences with its production of "Carrie The Musical."

MORE INFORMATION:

Throughout its history, Cultural Park Theatre has remained true to its mission of enriching the community through the arts. It has fostered a sense of belonging and camaraderie among patrons and performers alike, creating lasting memories and inspiring generations of theater lovers.

For more information, visit https://www.culturalparktheatre.org.

